Knowing your Blood Pressure numbers can help to achieve your BP goals

High blood pressure often doesn't have any symptoms, so it is not usually felt. Hypertension is usually diagnosed by a health care professional during a routine checkup. The average person should get a blood pressure reading at least once a year. It is important for everyone to know their numbers. That means knowing what your blood pressure is. Blood pressure is even more important to pay attention to, if you have a family member or a close relative with hypertension or other risk factors. Understanding your blood pressure numbers should be part and parcel your health routine especially as it may encourage you to make lifestyle changes. The good thing is that keeping a track of the numbers and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, can help in keeping hypertension at bay, as well as complications such as heart disease and stroke.Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD