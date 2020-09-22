Krishnakumar Pandya has excelled and bagged awards in not one but three distinct industries

Krishna is a dynamic, disruptive forward-thinker, trendsetter, determined for excellence and innovation in all that he does. He is a firm believer that Innovation starts with insane curiosity, passion for lifelong learning, and relentless focus on what could be the next.
He is a young generation entrepreneur driven by the core philosophy of infusing "Scalability with Sustainability" through his ultimate vision of Nation-Building by Creating Next Generation Leaders & Entrepreneurs.
He began his entrepreneurship journey with a single self-man to 100 plus Professionals Team, 200 plus Business Associates across 7 Ventures, not just achieving the target but also delivering the exponential 40% plus YOY Growth with a suitability record time of fewer than 30 months from the inception.
Krishna is the recipient of the "Marketing Guru" by RE/MAX India, "Best Office Leader (BO) by RE/MAX Asia Pacific Convention at Seoul, South Korea, Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 by Indian Achievers, Best Debut Real-Estate Consultant by Godrej Property and many more.
Being a recognized business leader, he has been inspiring several others to do and achieve more. His mentorship is what budding entrepreneurs seek, and people also come to him for his ideas, strategy, meticulous planning, and flawless execution.
He is a Founder/ Co-Founder of seven (7) companies in diversified verticals. He has been deliberately handling all with his sheer dedication, excellence, commitment with a proven track record of delivering results across ventures. His venture are namely;
● V21 Realty Plus
● Salemax Plus
● Unified Workplace India
● Home + Shield India
● Unified Homes India
● Prospecta Business & Brand Alliance
With his excellence, he stands with pride and has been considerably managing the operations with flexibility and incredible ease.
He has worked on Projects across 5 Continentals with 30 plus Countries, namely; the USA, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, South Africa, Russia, China, Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand, and European Countries.
As we say, "the great challenges come with great opportunities" in line with the belief, Krishna started three (3) latest ventures serving three different industries, setting a perfect example for Adoption, Ahead of Competition, Future Ready Market Fit for New Normal time post-COVID 19.
His First Venture, Salemax Plus Technology is AR/VR/MR enable India's first Integrated PropTech Virtual Sales Platform, which allows customer to explore multiple options to E – site visits, 360 Walk Through, Real-time Inventories selection to Online Booking and Payment at comfort from their Home, Office or Anywhere without visiting crowds places.
His Second Venture, The World, after Covid-19, aims to return to the world that was before the pandemic. But at Home+Shield India they are trying to embrace as much normality as possible.
The well-researched, thoroughly analyzed, rigorously Tested and Certified, Make In India's UV Sanitation Product, Launching First of its kind in India to cater to Wider Markets like Homes, Hospitals, Retails, Corporates Offices, Malls-Multiplex, and Institutes, etc.
His Third Venture, Herbsmine Agrotech, which focuses on Organic as well as Non-Organic Farming techniques into the field of Agriculture. Herbsmine successfully delivered various Export and Domestics Orders and also had a strategic tie-up with 100 Plus Farmers/Traders, Onboarded 25 Plus Business Associates across India.
The three awards presented to his companies are
● Best Emerging PropTech Company of the Year 2020 - Salemaxplus
● Agriculture Start-up of the Year 2020 – Herbsmine Agrotech
● Innovative Product of the Year 2020 - Home & Office Sanitation Category – Home+Shield Protection Pvt Ltd
Business Mint has the opportunity to praise the hard work and dedication of this great personality. Jury members were stunned by the performance of this man, and they like the concept of his company. Krishnakumar Pandya
was awarded the title of "Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur of the Year – 2020". There is no denying the fact that this title suits the entrepreneur entirely and is a great fit.
