Lessons from India's biggest startup success stories

Across India’s rich landscape of entrepreneurial brilliance, where ambition meets adversity, the webisode series on Building for Bharat: Empowering Sustainable and Inclusive Innovation, under Leap to Unicorn Season 3, presented by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 . The series unfurled like a tapestry, threaded through by stories of audacity and resilience. Throughout the four webisodes, founders and an investor revealed not just how they built, but why, offering a masterclass in solving for Bharat, with Bharat. Innovation wasn’t just a buzzword for them. It was a quiet revolution, rooted in empathy, frugality, and an unshakable belief in what’s possible.

The Art of Starting Small

Every epic begins small. In the first webisode, Bipin Preet Singh of MobiKwik recalled coding his first website with college students in 2009, at a time when digital wallets were science fiction. His co-founder Upasana Taku joined to anchor this chaos, their partnership becoming a testament to the power of collaboration. Similarly, Alakh Pandey of PhysicsWallah started with a phone propped up on books in Prayagraj, teaching physics to those who couldn’t afford coaching hubs. Their journeys have been conditioned by their frugal ethos, where constraints birth creativity. Whether fintech or EdTech, it became clear that scale wasn’t about resources; it was about resourcefulness.

Serving the Unseen

A recurrent motif throughout the series was the need to build for those left behind. MobiKwik’s push for financial inclusion wasn’t just about urban convenience. It was about reaching vendors in Varanasi and merchants in Vishakhapatnam. Innovations by Alok Bansal and his team at PB Fintech reflected this laser focus, customizing insurance products for India’s rising middle classes, building a platform to sell insurance and disseminate information. Similarly, PhysicsWallah’s PiBox, which turns TVs into smart boards, wasn’t about cutting-edge tech but appropriate tech, tailored for Bharat’s patchy connectivity. Each solution demonstrated that innovation thrives when it speaks the language of its users.