Dr. Sylvia Paulig: A visionary pioneer in ophthalmology, longevity medicine and holistic health

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, she has continually redefined modern eye care, revolutionizing the approach to vision correction and disease prevention. Her unwavering commitment to patient well-being, groundbreaking research, and pioneering techniques have cemented her position as a global thought leader in healthcare.

Beyond Ophthalmology, Dr. Paulig has made significant contributions to Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine, integrating holistic health practices with cutting-edge medical advancements to enhance patient outcomes and overall wellness. Her work embodies the perfect integration of science and holistic wisdom, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in modern medicine.

A Legacy of Excellence: Academic and Professional Journey

Dr. Paulig embarked on her remarkable medical journey at the prestigious University of Leipzig, where she laid the foundation for her deep expertise in Physiology and Ophthalmology. She later earned her Doctorate from Humboldt University in Berlin, a renowned institution celebrated for its rigorous academic programs and pioneering research contributions.

Her passion for Ophthalmology and her relentless drive to enhance patient care led her to complete her Residency in 1995, gaining extensive clinical and surgical experience. Fueling her vision to revolutionize eye care, she went on to establish two world-class medical facilities: