D2C is leveling up - The bold predictions from Forbes India D2C Levelup Conclave

As India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector advances towards an anticipated $60 billion market valuation by 2027, the Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave, presented by DTDC on March 20, 2025 in New Delhi, convened some of the most influential voices shaping this dynamic landscape. The conclave offered compelling perspectives on critical growth drivers - intelligent logistics, rapid commerce, AI-led personalization, and omnichannel strategies that are redefining success for modern D2C brands.

“A Logistics Mix” - The Backbone of Sustainable D2C Growth

“Building a D2C brand is no longer just about having a great product. That was the first step. Now, it’s about speed. It’s about scale. And above all, it’s about customer delight,” said Ajay Sukhwani, Integrated Ecommerce Head at DTDC, during his keynote at the Forbes India D2C Level Up Conclave.

While quick commerce is reshaping expectations, he posed a critical question: “Not all products need to arrive in 10 minutes—what they do need is a logistics strategy that balances speed, cost, and efficiency.” Managing multiple sales channels isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential. Brands that integrate smarter fulfillment models, optimize costs, and ensure seamless deliveries will not just grow but scale sustainably.

The Imperative of Building Proprietary Rapid Commerce Ecosystems