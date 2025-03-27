D2C is leveling up - The bold predictions from Forbes India D2C Levelup Conclave

The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave 2025 offered a roadmap for what lies ahead
As India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector advances towards an anticipated $60 billion market valuation by 2027, the Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave, presented by DTDC on March 20, 2025 in New Delhi, convened some of the most influential voices shaping this dynamic landscape. The conclave offered compelling perspectives on critical growth drivers - intelligent logistics, rapid commerce, AI-led personalization, and omnichannel strategies that are redefining success for modern D2C brands.
“A Logistics Mix” - The Backbone of Sustainable D2C Growth
“Building a D2C brand is no longer just about having a great product. That was the first step. Now, it’s about speed. It’s about scale. And above all, it’s about customer delight,” said Ajay Sukhwani, Integrated Ecommerce Head at DTDC, during his keynote at the Forbes India D2C Level Up Conclave.
While quick commerce is reshaping expectations, he posed a critical question: “Not all products need to arrive in 10 minutes—what they do need is a logistics strategy that balances speed, cost, and efficiency.” Managing multiple sales channels isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential. Brands that integrate smarter fulfillment models, optimize costs, and ensure seamless deliveries will not just grow but scale sustainably.
The Imperative of Building Proprietary Rapid Commerce Ecosystems
A fireside chat featuring Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO of DTDC Express Ltd and Aakriti Rawal, Founder of House of Chikankari delved into the importance of D2C brands establishing their own rapid commerce capabilities.
Aakriti Rawal recounted House of Chikankari’s phenomenal growth post its Shark Tank India appearance, where monthly revenues surged from ₹1 crore to ₹2.5 crore virtually overnight. She reflected on the challenges of scaling swiftly while preserving brand identity, emphasizing that control over packaging and last-mile delivery is pivotal in safeguarding the customer experience.
Abhishek Chakraborty highlighted the need for flexibility in fulfillment strategies, ensuring brands can focus on their core strengths while logistics experts handle the complexities.
He also added, “Don't look at quick commerce and rapid commerce and something else—look at commerce. Work with companies that can give you a solution that can scale with you along the entire journey.”
Seamless Omnichannel Experiences — A Non-Negotiable for Modern Brands
The next panel discussion brought together Arpita C Mittra, Director Customer Experience at DTDC, Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Co-founder of John Jacobs, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder of Libas, Bharat Sethi, Founder of Rage Coffee, and Sameer Rajani, Founder of Deodap to explore the evolution of omnichannel retail as a cornerstone of D2C success.
Sidhant Keshwani shared that Libas observed a 70-75% overlap between online and offline customers, validating the need for a cohesive brand presence across platforms. Bharat Sethi explained how expanding Rage Coffee’s footprint into general trade, modern retail, and quick commerce not only diversified revenue streams but also strengthened customer loyalty.
Apeksha Gupta illustrated John Jacobs’ innovative deployment of Augmented Reality (AR) mirrors in physical stores, seamlessly integrated with digital profiles. Notably, 60% of their in-store customers already possess digital profiles, a testament to the convergence of physical and digital ecosystems.
Arpita Mittra highlighted how logistics is evolving to create seamless experiences for both brands and consumers. She spoke about the growing need for retailers to optimize inventory without expanding physical store spaces - something DTDC is addressing with strategic dark stores near high-demand locations. This innovation ensures products are available instantly, reducing wait times and improving customer satisfaction.
Artificial Intelligence - Catalyzing Precision and Personalization
The conversation on artificial intelligence illuminated its transformative role in enhancing operational agility and customer-centricity. Abhinav Khanna, Chief Business Officer at Fundle.AI and Vivek Srivastava, Managing Director of Customer Transformation at PwC elaborated on AI’s growing influence across supply chain optimization and hyper-personalized consumer engagement.
Abhinav Khanna highlighted AI's ability to augment human efforts, likening it to having "thousand people working for you" without the cost, thus speeding up decision-making and execution. He predicted that AI will reshape business operations dramatically in the near future, enabling even small teams to achieve significant outcomes.
Reimagining Retail - Building Communities Over Transactions
In a reflective session, Avelo Roy, Managing Director at Kolkata Ventures and Jitendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of Hair Originals, highlighted the challenges D2C startups face when transitioning to offline retail, such as a lack of network and trust from retailers and distributors, emphasizing how their organisations bridge this gap with industry connections and support.
Conclusion: Redefining D2C Success
The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave 2025 offered a roadmap for what lies ahead - a future where D2C brands win not merely through speed or scale, but through strategic control, AI-driven precision, and superior customer experiences. For brands seeking to lead, the mandate is clear: invest wisely, operate intelligently, and build enduring relationships in an ever-evolving marketplace.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.