Looking for 'Inspiring' Indian home Décor resources online? Housethome solves that pain

Most of us, at some point of time, have struggled to hunt for the finest Home Style Content & Resources, to help us build that home of our dreams!
For way too long, the world of Indian Home Décor Market, (valued at over 30Bn$) has been too fragmented & diverse and one has had to source all over the place to look for information, resources, ideas & inspiration, many times one would purchase something…only to later find better & more attractive ideas & options.
More importantly, 95% of the content online is pretty average, to say the least, & Décor Enthusiasts end up spending countless hours hunting for ‘quality content & resources’ online & offline…Only at some point of time to wonder…’ Why isn’t there one online place where I can find the ‘Finest Home Décor, Design & Home Style Content from across various sources, research it well…BEFORE, I buy it, and more importantly can I save on time & efforts, in finding the finest Home Décor content, at one single place??
Well…Bangalore based startup, Housethome created one, & the response from Décor Enthusiasts has been very encouraging!
Housethome.com
is India's First & Only Home Decor Platform’, that curates the very Finest Content, Resources, Décor Inspiration in Home Décor & Design from over 500 plus of India's & the World's finest Home Decor Resources Online – including the very best Websites, Blogs, Videos, Social Media & Podcasts & Offline Resources- all on one Platform & bringing it to its readers, who comprise of Décor Enthusiasts, Interior Decorators, Architect Firms & readers looking for the latest updates, resources and inspiration in the Indian Home Décor space!
Based out of Bengaluru, this startup has been founded by two experienced professionals, turned Entrepreneurs Ashokh Bharggav & Nalini Bharggav in February 2020. In fact, the world of Online Home Décor is not new to Ashokh, who sold his last Home Style platform in 2012, to India’s oldest Décor Publication, INSIDE OUTSIDE Magazine, belonging to the Business India Group. Nalini has over a decade and a half of leadership experience working with well-established brands like Vodafone, Amex, ICICI Prudential & more on the Business Development side.
“The goal is to ‘curate and showcase the finest Home Décor Resources’, from around the Globe and platforms, and offer them on one platform, to inspire & save Home Décor Enthusiasts time, effort and pain, as they move forward in making their home décor purchase intelligently & with confidence!” shares the Founding Team. The results have been very encouraging, and within just over 6 months of launch, the startup now touches over 225,000 plus readers daily and growing to be one of the fastest-growing Home Style brands on the Social Media front like Instagram & Facebook, adding hundreds of décor enthusiasts daily.
The Platform is now working on how to learn a user’s interests by analyzing their interaction with the curated stories on the platform & construct a unique feed of relevant content for each user, leveraging on AI capabilities. The content monetization will work through sponsored content while the analytics will be using AI to give insights on its audience engagement metrics.
HousetHome.com
is all about helping users create a home that reflects their dreams, what their life is all about & a home that inspires both the people who come to visit and the people who live in it!
