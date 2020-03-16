Managing risks with Apex Group

The future is unpredictable and a lot of things can happen unexpectedly to companies, professionals, and entrepreneurs, which can cause suffering to human beings. The foundation of Risk Management firm ‘Apex’ was laid in India to prepare oneself to deal with the crisis through meticulous preparation of executable plans. There is a huge communication gap between the doctors and patients in the medical industry in India and that’s where the choice of profession came from. We are the first in India to have brought Crisis Management possibility to India. A planning team accesses the scope of the problem, develops a spontaneous plan, tests the plan, and keeps the plan up-to-date, this results in having full expert command on each and every step.Any serious injuries or death or critical medical procedures can land doctors in a legal soup and thus, risk management solutions are essential for growth oriented professionals. The situations can be so critical that they often required the courts to take assistance from bar to explain the complexities of the procedure. This implied that a person learned in both medicine and law would be required to deal with such cases, thus, our Medico-legal specialty became an instant hit. Speaking about the companies achievements, Sanjay and Vijay said, “We have been successful in providing proper assistance and acquiring competent risk management teams. We cover every crisis of a doctor from professional to personal. Insurance companies with their policy for professionals named Professional Indemnity Insurance, they had an apprehension that selling this policy on a mass scale may unnecessarily land them in financial trouble. We realised that if worked wisely, we can give even an Insurance company good viability. We shattered the myth of loss and liability as we sold approx. 2 Lac policies with less than 2 percent of matters arriving in the court and even in that most of them got rejected by the court due to our effective expert defense. We grew as an effective Risk Management organisation as well as the most viable and profitable partner for our primary insurer.”We help medical professionals in securing their goals by helping them out of legal battles. Right from the time of acquiring the case–with PAN India presence and more than 50 top Globally acclaimed Medico-legal professionals, Apex is more competent to secure its customers for any legal problem. We are 1st and probably only in the world to create a complete professional shield of security around Medical practitioners. Our service toward Medical professionals is a testament to our pledge of the safe doctor, healthy societySanjay Kalika Mishra, Joint Director and Vijay Arora, CEO, Apex Group founded the company in 1999-2000. While Sanjay has essential formal educational degrees, Vijay holds a degree in Law and MBA. The scope of work has been neatly distributed with Sanjay looking at the Sales and Planning partand Vijay managing complicated day-to-day operations and services of the Company. Operating today in more than 26 states, Apex has an excellent track record of carrying out some effective crisis management operations in the Medical sector.