Meet Mieet Shah, one of India's top cyber security expert

22 year old, Mieet Shah has been born and brought up in Surat, the diamond city of Gujarat, India. Born to proud parents Mr.Sunish Shah and Mrs.Dipali Shah, he has made a name for himself by becoming one of the most sought after Cyber Security Expert at this young age when many of his age are still struggling to find the right career path. Mieet completed his schooling in the year 2014 from P.R. Khatiwala Vidya Sankul, Surat, and soon after went ahead to further pursue his Ph.D from Offensive Security, U.S.A in 2017. He is perhaps, one of the youngest brilliant minds based in India, who has had the honour of getting a Ph.D degree at a young age of 19.
Apart from holding a Ph.D, Mieet has got all the certifications and international degrees of Software, Hardware, Networking, Cyber Security and Cyber Consulting which makes him a much in demand professional in this field. Due to his in-depth and vast knowledge on the subject he has been featured on many national and international news channels, and on talk shows which are related to creating awareness on Cyber Security. He is known for his deep understanding on subjects like Cyber Consulting, Cyber Crime Investigation & Cyber Psychological Counselling. Being an immensely talented Cyber Security Expert, his articles have been published in various newspapers like Divya Bhaskar, Sandesh and many more.
Mieet, at this young age has solved more than 650 Cyber Crime Cases Successfully. He has hands on experience with working on Ransomware Security and Stuxnet Security as well as Cyber Threats that emerge from them. He is extremely skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has created an AI Home and Office Automation System successfully. Being the founder of three IT firms “Cybermatricks” , “BitMoreTips” and “Vaulttizee Advance Cloud Computing”, he is all set to secure India from all possible and lethal cyber threats. CSI (Cyber Safe India) campaign is his brain child which is created for public awareness on how to prevent one’s systems from Cyber threats.
Ojas Foundation has named him as “Young Cyber Guy” at Tecnolegal Workshop held at Vadodara, Gujarat and he is also awarded as Best Cyber Crime Investigator. Apart from this his name is registered in “Gujarat Book of Records” in 2020. Mieet Shah’s name lists in the Top 10 Cyber Security Consultants in India in 2020, making him one of the top-notch Cyber Security Consultants of the country.
To know about him visit www.mieetshah.com
