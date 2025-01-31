Meteora Holding owners acquires MAISOUR Real Estate crowdfunding in multi-million USD deal

MAISOUR Properties Tech Limited, a pioneering online crowdfunding platform focused on real estate investments, is thrilled to announce its successful full acquisition, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth plan.

MAISOUR’s Vision and Growth

Founded on 2021 by Mohamed Sabry, Ahmed Nour, Sari Safi & Haytham Assal with the mission to democratize real estate investing, MAISOUR has created an innovative platform where investors can start their real estate investment journey with as little as AED 500. The platform’s user base has grown exponentially in the UAE and internationally showing increasing demand for the new concept of crowdfunding in real estate. Maisour’s success story is built on its commitment to making real estate investment accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial background.

Launched in 2023, MAISOUR’s platform was designed to be user-friendly and adaptable, growing alongside its customers. Investors can sign up for free, explore a wide range of investment opportunities, and manage their portfolio through a personal dashboard. The platform also offers flexibility for reinvestment or withdrawal once investments mature, making it convenient and easy to use.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than watching an idea turn into a successful business. MAISOUR began as a simple concept, and we thought it would take just a few months to launch. But as we dived deeper, we faced the real challenges of building something exceptional especially in an environment where cash was scarce and regulatory requirements were tough. What was supposed to be a short journey turned into two years of relentless work, perfecting every detail, securing the necessary licenses, and forming critical partnerships. The effort was intense, but it paid off. In a time when funding was tight and the stakes were high, we successfully led MAISOUR to a multi-million dollar acquisition deal. I’m convinced that property crowdfunding is the future of real estate investment, and this acquisition has positioned MAISOUR to become one of the leading platforms in the region,” said Mohamed Sabry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.