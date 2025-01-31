Meteora Holding owners acquires MAISOUR Real Estate crowdfunding in multi-million USD deal

Maisour’s user-friendly platform offers wide investment opportunities for retail investors
MAISOUR Properties Tech Limited, a pioneering online crowdfunding platform focused on real estate investments, is thrilled to announce its successful full acquisition, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth plan.
MAISOUR’s Vision and Growth
Founded on 2021 by Mohamed Sabry, Ahmed Nour, Sari Safi & Haytham Assal with the mission to democratize real estate investing, MAISOUR has created an innovative platform where investors can start their real estate investment journey with as little as AED 500. The platform’s user base has grown exponentially in the UAE and internationally showing increasing demand for the new concept of crowdfunding in real estate. Maisour’s success story is built on its commitment to making real estate investment accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial background.
Launched in 2023, MAISOUR’s platform was designed to be user-friendly and adaptable, growing alongside its customers. Investors can sign up for free, explore a wide range of investment opportunities, and manage their portfolio through a personal dashboard. The platform also offers flexibility for reinvestment or withdrawal once investments mature, making it convenient and easy to use.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than watching an idea turn into a successful business. MAISOUR began as a simple concept, and we thought it would take just a few months to launch. But as we dived deeper, we faced the real challenges of building something exceptional especially in an environment where cash was scarce and regulatory requirements were tough. What was supposed to be a short journey turned into two years of relentless work, perfecting every detail, securing the necessary licenses, and forming critical partnerships. The effort was intense, but it paid off. In a time when funding was tight and the stakes were high, we successfully led MAISOUR to a multi-million dollar acquisition deal. I’m convinced that property crowdfunding is the future of real estate investment, and this acquisition has positioned MAISOUR to become one of the leading platforms in the region,” said Mohamed Sabry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Innovative Investment Solutions
“As a co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, it’s been an incredible journey to help build this company. This acquisition by the owners of Meteora Developers reflects the hard work, collaboration, and dedication of everyone involved. I’m excited to see how the company continues to thrive and make a lasting impact on the real estate landscape." Ahmed Nour said. MAISOUR offers a variety of meticulously vetted, asset-backed investment opportunities across the UAE where Investors can choose from a range of properties. Each investment opportunity is well crafted and accompanied by detailed information and comprehensive documentation, ensuring investors can make informed decisions with confidence.
The Tech Behind MAISOUR
MAISOUR operates under the stringent regulations of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), ensuring that all investment activities are conducted with the highest levels of transparency and security. The leadership team, with decades of experience in the real estate industry, has been instrumental in guiding the company towards achieving its goals.
"Like any startup, when we began building Maisour, our immediate goal was to develop a solid MVP and hit the market as quickly as possible, but we made certain that our foundation was scalable and future-proof. In other words, we built a ten-storey building with the foundation of Burj Khalifa. This has been and will continue to pay off along the way of continuous development. I’m excited about how Maisour will continue leveraging that strong technological base to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fintech and real estate technology." Haytham Assaal, Co-founder and CTO of Maisour, said.
Future Endeavours
Crowdfunding can significantly impact your financials positively by providing an alternative to traditional funding methods. It opens access to a wide range of investments and build your real estate portfolio faster and easier. Additionally, with the digital platform you can navigate and monitor your investments.
With the successful acquisition, MAISOUR is poised to expand its reach. “The company looks forward to empowering more investors to achieve their financial goals. MAISOUR is facing significant market challenges as it introduces innovative concepts and raises knowledge, and awareness remains critical to re-shape the real estate industry. Building trust, educating the market, and highlighting the benefits of this new approach are essential for overcoming scepticism and ensuring the success of MAISOUR in a competitive and evolving market like Dubai” Sari Safi said, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at MAISOUR.
About Maisour
MAISOUR is one of the leading online crowdfunding platforms that offers access to real estate investment opportunities structured via special purpose vehicle companies. Regulated by the DFSA and supported by a seasoned leadership team, MAISOUR empowers investors to build diversified portfolios and achieve significant returns through smart, accessible real estate investments.
Disclaimer:
Capital and expected returns are not guaranteed. For the avoidance of doubt, the investor may lose all or part of their money or may experience delays in being paid. An investment in property is speculative, as the market value of property can fall, and rental income is not guaranteed. No Advice: MAISOUR do not advise on Property Investments, it will not check for you whether the Investment is suitable for you in terms of alignment of your financial goals, Investment risks, liquidity and charges. For more information, visit maisour’s key risk disclosure
