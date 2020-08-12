Mr. Vikash Sorout - A young and dynamic businessman

Blessed with flawless business acumen, unassuming while dealing with colleagues and associates, and flamboyant enough to be written about on page three of colourful newspaper supplements, Mr. Vikash Sorout
has a way with everybody he interacts with and leaves an indelible mark on their mind, that too with great ease! One of the youngest entrepreneurs in Digital India, he is also one of the very first and few who comprehended the necessity of providing professional Digital Marketing, PR and Real estate services to the customers.
There are many dimensions to the Dynamic and self-motivated visionary CEO from Gurugram who bridged the journey from an aspiring youngster to the top notch entrepreneur in a very short span. An avid gymmer, a traveller and Formula One enthusiast, socially full of zip and superb while hobnobbing with stars from the music world and Bollywood, Mr. Vikash Sorout
loves to live life king size. Yet it’s his work that drives him, as is evident from the many awards and accolades he has been honored with in the last few years like : Best Innovative Brand 2019, CEO The Year 2020. Because of his visionary approach and his exemplary contribution in introducing professional Digital Marketing, PR and Real estate marketing services in India.
It’s not a lengthy one with too many twists and turns but it’s quite a story of success. He came to Gurugram a few years back, and started his own business .This was the time when Digital Marketing companies were doing very well. So he plunged into the bandwagon and soon started his own Digital Marketing Company in DLF Cyber-City Gurugram with the name of DIGILIVE
.
DIGILIVE focuses on result and customer satisfaction. Hence, they commit to their customers that they will get what they want. One hand where other companies offer everything (SEO, Graphic Design, Software Development, Web Application Development, Facebook Ads, Android / iOS App Development, etc.), DIGILIVE sticks four pillars of digital marketing. (Search Engine Optimization, Facebook & Instagram Ads, Google Ads and Website Development). The company also offers the packages to the companies at a price with the Best Quality which is the USP of DIGILIVE. The price strategy of DIGILIVE uplifts them in the competition space where Quality Matters.
After the success of his company, he realised that the PR concept would be better, so he entered the PR arena.
In June , 2020, When whole world is sitting at home due to Covid- 19. Elitemen
(a professional PR firm) and The Indian Magazine
(E-Magazine and Online News Portal)
came into existence. And fortunately the business hit the bull’s eye. And just a month later in July 2020, Mr Vikash entered the real estate industry and he started his first real estate company with the name of Redposhrealty
.
Mr Vikash Sorout
is a visionary man who believes in hard work rather than luck .And now he is the proud owner of his three successful companies in India as well as in Singapore, He practically transformed the face of Digital Marketing and PR industry in India by bringing in professionalism in this sector.
Mr Vikash Sorout
likes creativity which needs freedom and it’s impossible with a job”, “He love challenges that come with entrepreneurship and the joy of success is much more than a job “ His deep desire to create value to the ecosystem, generate employment, and touch peoples’ lives positively started his journey of entrepreneurship.
It helped immensely that he understood the pulse of the market and prospective customers.
In his very own words, the story has only just begun. Mr. Vikash Sorout
vision for his company is, “To be India’s most admired and customer centric Digital Marketing , PR and Real estate service providers.” Success loves this man for a reason. He aspires as much for his people as himself.
www.vikashsorout.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mr-vikash-sorout-960b5a17b/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.