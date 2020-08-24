No boundaries - Andreas Szakacs

Inside adversity lives possibilities only for you to choose how to nurture them. The secret to wealth is simple: Find a way to provide better solutions to the people who need it, find ways to improve their daily lives. With the secret of always doing more, growing more, being more and serving more. Mr. Andreas Szakacs ex-military personnel from Sweden have been preaching the same idea. He started his financial career 2014 and today, he is the owner of a Bank, Forex trading platform, successful venture capitalist and a well-known philanthropist.
He currently chooses his abode in Dubai sitting on top of the life he built for himself in just a few years. Andreas Szakacs worked extensively with European financial institutions and considered an expert at delivering financial advising to East European companies. His intensive experience working with European customers has given him a unique vantage point when it comes to figuring out the primary challenges that customers face in regard to money remittances between countries. Today several start-up banks and financial institutions commemorate his zeal to turn a seemingly impossible ideas into a tangible banking system that benefits people around the globe, including developing nations. He is also a voracious financial investor in companies from the East European market.
It all started for him with a promising dream and contemplating a thought from his favorite entrepreneur Jack Ma – “No matter how tough the chase is, you should always have the dream you saw on the first day. It’ll keep you motivated and rescue you.” Having worked extensively in the European and offshore markets, he understood customers’ pain points when it comes to financial products and the strict regulations.
Mr. Szakacs answered some arduous questions to conceptualize his success. Post unraveling a prick in a lot of palms, he started working together with his business partners and co-founders to solve it with a clear focus of making financial products easy and accessible. In the process of revolutionizing the financial industry, Mr Szakacs have managed to develop a revolutionary banking system that will benefit people from all parts of the world and make it easy for people to transfer funds globally with low costs.
He always accepts as true – “Always happy, but never satisfied”. His stoutest determination presently is to provide financial services to more than a million satisfied clients by the end of 2021 to which the roadmap seems clear. A fortune-teller of optimistic aura and prodigious communication skills among the masses, he acknowledges these skills and unleashes the potential of others aiding him to build an empire.
Pure passion to explore the world and innumerable business trips served him well to travel 60+ countries visiting all continents. He cherishes experiencing different cultures and learning from different people across the globe. Playing polo, swimming and long drives marks the top of his list to leisure pursuits. A wholehearted philanthropist, he takes responsibility to help organizations like My big day and giving back to the community. Andreas Szakacs is at Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreas.szakacs/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.