Phoenix Business Advisory launched highly lucrative channel partner program

If you are a HNI or UHNI, looking for better prospects or to expand your business in Australia, Phoenix Business Advisory, the world’s leading business migration firm, is the right partner to choose because it occupies a major market share in business migration to Australia. Now, the company has come up with its new “Corporate Channel Partner Program”, which brings with it some of the most amazing business opportunities, and a lot of rewards too. The program is aimed at working with partners like highly influential HNI and UHNI businesspersons. The Program offers its partners the potential to earn upto Rs 3 cr. annually along with a chance for outstanding growth of business.
Phoenix Business Advisory – An Expert Partner
Australia is a dream destination for millions of people in the world, who want a better future for themselves. Australia has emerged as not only the top financial hub in the Southern Hemisphere but also as the most advantageous destination to start life afresh. Moreover, the uniformly safe environment of Australian society, in part because of the government’s “NO-Guns” policy, plus free education and healthcare to its citizens and PR holders, makes Australia the top place to migrate to. As an incentive to the financial players, the Reserve Bank of Australia offers a 0.25% cash rate - best suitable for Business Expansion.
Today, the country has become the number 1 destination for the ultra-rich section of global society. In fact, since a few years, it has also been attracting millionaires to its shores, with almost 12,000 millionaires having migrated to Australia since 2015. The country hasn’t faced any economic crisis in almost 3 decades and it also boasts of the best weather globally. Now considering Phoenix Business Advisory’s expertise in Australian Business PR and the long experience of the firm in helping businessmen make Australia their new home, the firm makes for an attractive consulting agent to work with for leading businessmen who are looking for the shift.
Mr. M. P. Singh, CEO - Phoenix Business Advisory
, says, “Phoenix is having a very strong support system in Australia and has launched a Corporate Channel Partner Program to offer a platform to budding entrepreneurs and other business owners for creating business and growth opportunities for all the members”. Mr. Singh adds, “Australia is the best for Indian businessmen to expand their business and call it their second home. After the Coronavirus pandemic, Australia has emerged as the most preferred destination among businessmen. This is why it’s ranked 5th in the world for global entrepreneurship.” He further states, “Australia is yet to discover many more Real Indian Businessmen.”
Corporate Channel Partner Program
The new Program launched by Phoenix Business Advisory looks to working with Business Owners, Upcoming Entrepreneurs, YouTube Sensations, Social Media Influencers, Real Estate Brokers, Chartered Accountants, Brokerage Companies, Property Evaluators, Travel Agency Owners, Lawyers, Education Consultants (Immigration & IELTS), and Forex Franchise owners, etc. In fact, the Phoenix program has three levels –
1. Silver – Earn Upto Rs. 50 lac yearly;
2. Gold – Earn upto Rs. 1.5 cr per annum;
3. Platinum – Earn upto Rs. 3 cr. or above ever year.
Phoenix Business Advisory is confident that by the end of 2021, it will have integrated about 250 channel partners into this program. The most significant part of the Corporate program is the training, sales, marketing, and financial benefits like marketing support, which will be provided to the channel partners.
Phoenix Business Advisory’s global presence spans India, Australia and Dubai. Now with its Corporate Channel Partner Program, the firm wants to expand further, which is why the structure of the program and the rewards that come with it, have been designed carefully. The expansion planned through this Program will see Phoenix Business Advisory opening offices in Maharashtra, Delhi/NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The next step in this plan is to spread its wings globally to Nepal, Sri Lanka and Oman too.
The company wants to partner with the most progressive minds in the field of business and experience a fast-growing future with them.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.