Avid Traveller Rasmus Peter Kristensen through his insta page 'Resort' has dived deep into the travelling world

The world is not enough for Rasmus as he posts some amazingly clicked pictures and videos on 'Resort' and inspires others for travelling.
For many, life's experiences are their expeditions, while for some, it is through travel. The travelling industry has only seen an upward trend in its growth all through these years, not just because they people have a little explorer inside them, but because they felt the need to know the world more profoundly. It is through these external expeditions of life that many of the enthusiastic travellers get to experience an expedition inside them and understand the world and themselves on a deeper level. One such avid traveller we know of is Rasmus Peter Kristensen. His Instagram page "Resort
" speaks volumes about the many expeditions in life that he has taken and the many he would love to take.
So many people get influenced by looking at just the pictures and videos that explorers and travel influencers post on social media platforms of many different unexplored corners of the world. This pumps up people with the zest and hunger to travel to the same place as posted by influencers; such is the power of travel influencing and social media and Rasmus stands strong as one enthusiastic travel influencer, whose aim is to make people fall in love with the world and realize their true purpose in life to ultimately live a happier life.
In Rasmus' own words, the world inspires him and he considers himself a world citizen. Travel always inspired him and made him feel alive. He has had the opportunity to meet so many people along the journeys he took and visit unique places on earth. Most of the times, Rasmus travels with his wife and stay in 5-star hotels and resorts and his Instagram page Resort has been created to make everyone else a part of his journey and influence them to travel.
Talking about his achievements, Rasmus says that apart from his wife and others around him, he has completed sealift 20 times, which is a naval seal camp. Here, individuals need to continuously work for 12 hours and get pressured for work both mentally and physically. There are a few other hobbies of Rasmus that he loves doing like driving motor cross snowboarding, Thai boxing, and training his female German Shepherd dog, Sika.
His inspiration to start the page Resort came from his love for travelling, but most importantly, it was when he got a panic attack and thought he would die, but travel cured him. Taking time off from work, he is back to travelling the world, going on adventures, exploring places, and feeling alive. Through Resort, he wants people to share their travel stories, hotels, beautiful places, and inspire others to explore the same.
