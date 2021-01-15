Phoenix Global changing the landscape of corporate readiness and skill development

From looking for employment opportunities to opening up opportunities, a group of IIM Graduates are in the process of making it Big. Not many years ago in the hostel room of an IIM, a couple of friends, just into their usual chat, were worriedly discussing the difficulty many of their friends and juniors were facing with placements preparation and corporate readiness. Subhash Kakarla, wondered how to solve this burning problem which plagued most students in our country.
The question of how to bridge the gap between Campus and Corporate, develop skill sets in the right manner and get ready for placements. Subhash, an IIM alumnus, a gold medal recipient from the Hon'ble Vice President of India - Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu, a Cambridge qualified Business Communication specialist, author and a distinguished Public Speaker, envisioned the plan for an initiative that could address the problem, not just limited to his circle, but the society at large. Not much later, he went ahead and along with a few of his friends, Professors and Corporate connections, initiated Phoenix Global.
Phoenix Global is a skill-development platform that helps students acquire and master professional and soft skills as per the requirements of the industry benchmarked to the world's top firms, trained by top class industry professionals. It is one of India's firsts to have Industry professionals with esteemed alma mater including the IITs and IIMs to mentor students on the cutting-edge skills, critical to the emerging industries while also allowing them to intern on a project under the mentorship of industry professionals from the IITs /IIMs.
Subhash’s strong belief in the 4Ps: Professionalism, Punctuality, Passion, and Perseverance became the core values for Phoenix Global. "We have never been late by even a single minute in any of our meetings till date, such is our own belief in the idea of professionalism and punctuality", said Mr Manikanta of BMSD Division.
"We at Phoenix, do not believe in any pre-recorded video sessions for our students; all our workshops and certification programs are conducted live. And that is what sets us apart from other players in this space", reported Mr Vallabh, Marketing Advisor.
In only a span of a few years, Phoenix Global successfully completed 38000+ hours of live corporate training, reaching 1,60,000 students across 425+ institutes and these numbers are constantly increasing each day, courtesy, an extremely passionate team motivated by visionary leadership.
"As of today, we are present in the Resumes of more than 10,000 students across the country and rapidly moving forward to transform a million careers by 2030", added Mr Harsha, Strategic Advisor to the CEO Office.
Phoenix Global
consists of a small yet close-knit team of 25+ IIT/IIM Graduates diligently working under the guidance of senior leaders from Academia as well as the Corporate. All of them are driven by a shared spirit of value creation and the passion for making a difference.
Phoenix Global is proud of its associations with students from all the leading B Schools and Universities of the country. The company gained widespread traction and appreciation in the Ed Tech space, especially during the pandemic. At a time when other players were rescinding employment offers from students, rapidly growing Phoenix Global came forward and extended more than 200 internship offers to students from institutes like IIMs, IITs etc. Phoenix received the prestigious 'Global Icon Award 2020' for being the best Skill Development and Employability Training Platform.
"From a point when we were looking for employment opportunities ourselves to now when we are capable of rolling out offers, we have come a long way", said Mr Subham who manages HR and ETSD Division.
Co-founder of this outstanding platform, Mr Ayush Goswami reported, "Phoenix Global is growing each day, both in terms of value and presence. We plan to reach 10,00,000 students and target 10x growth by FY 2024-25. It is difficult but not impossible because we are a family with a common goal of revolutionizing the Education space, under the able leadership of our CEO. We are grateful for the support and guidance of our mentors Mr.Vishak, Mr. Shravan, Mr. Nagendra, Mr. Siva Ramakrishna and Mr. Lakshmi Prasad, all of whom are a source of ready help in the times of need".
Phoenix Global is also involved in various CSR programs. Hundreds of students of Government High Schools in Telangana, were offered one-month free English Interpersonal Skills Training Program fully funded by Phoenix Global, with kind cooperation from Yuva Seva Sangathan, a Hyderabad based NGO and GITAM Hyderabad, Mr. Subhash’s Alma Mater.
With an aspiration to bring the dreams of the rural youth to reality in the fields of Rural Education, Healthcare and Women Empowerment, Phoenix Global is in the process of opening a fully operational CSR wing by Q1 2021.
The focus is also to penetrate into several other ventures like Consulting, Financial Services and IT Solutions, and to consolidate all of them under one Phoenix Group.
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/phnxglobal/
.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.