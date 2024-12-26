Pioneering a new era of luxury: The changemakers redefining opulence

The latest episode of The Changemakers with Forbes India and Hilton delved into the evolving dynamics of luxury in the Indian market, featuring three pioneers shaping the industry. From redefining fashion to integrating wellness into the luxury experience, the discussion highlighted how the meaning of luxury is transforming to meet the needs of contemporary consumers.

The Architects of Change

Celebrity nutritionist and author Pooja Makhija brings a transformative perspective to wellness: “Luxury is being healthy and disease-free.” As wellness becomes a core element of luxury, people are seeking autonomy over their health, redefining self-care as the new status symbol.

Shantanu and Nikhil, the creative forces behind S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, discussed their journey of blending Indian heritage with contemporary aesthetics. Nikhil Mehra defines luxury as an internal experience: “Luxury is far more spiritual and comes from within.” For him, the true essence of luxury lies in the freedom to create and express oneself authentically.