Pioneering a new era of luxury: The changemakers redefining opulence

The latest episode of The Changemakers with Forbes India and Hilton delved into the evolving dynamics of luxury in the Indian market, featuring three pioneers shaping the industry. From redefining fashion to integrating wellness into the luxury experience, the discussion highlighted how the meaning of luxury is transforming to meet the needs of contemporary consumers.
The Architects of Change
Celebrity nutritionist and author Pooja Makhija brings a transformative perspective to wellness: “Luxury is being healthy and disease-free.” As wellness becomes a core element of luxury, people are seeking autonomy over their health, redefining self-care as the new status symbol.
Shantanu and Nikhil, the creative forces behind S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, discussed their journey of blending Indian heritage with contemporary aesthetics. Nikhil Mehra defines luxury as an internal experience: “Luxury is far more spiritual and comes from within.” For him, the true essence of luxury lies in the freedom to create and express oneself authentically.
Reflecting on the evolution of luxury, Shantanu Mehra captures the shift in luxury’s essence: “There’s a big amount of storytelling in all the collections we make. Even in the premium space, we’re giving out interesting stories…ours is a lot more personal.” His focus on storytelling, functionality, and quality reflects a modern approach to heritage and design.
Democratising and Redefining Luxury
The conversation also touched upon the increasing democratisation of luxury. Pooja Makhija notes a significant cultural shift: “Nutrition has to be personalised – there’s not a one size-fits-all rule in fashion or nutrition.” Wellness is no longer exclusive, it’s becoming a democratised luxury, accessible to all.
For Nikhil Mehra the pandemic acted as a catalyst for change, particularly in India’s community-based society. He remarked, “India has been a community-based country looking out for others, but post-COVID, there’s been a shift towards self-love.”
On the fashion front, Shantanu Mehra underscored the importance of minimalism: “We have consciously embraced minimalism in our art and fabric choices, reflecting a new definition of luxury that is both functional and sustainable.” He echoed the sentiment that luxury is slowly but surely becoming neo-luxury where aspirations are being created.
A New Era of Luxury
The conversation underscored a clear vision: luxury in modern India is no longer confined to exclusivity. From fashion to wellness, today’s leaders are making luxury contemporary, functional, and accessible, all while honouring tradition and innovation.
Having a healthy body and sound mind is a true luxury in today’s world.” – Pooja Makhija
India has been a community-based country looking out for others, but post-COVID, there’s been a shift towards self-love." – Nikhil Mehra
Today, it’s about offering premium experiences without being overly traditional.” – Shantanu Mehra
Our speakers today are redefining India’s growth story by aligning their businesses with purpose and resilience, and that’s what makes them true changemakers. – Shibani Gharat, Anchor, CNBC-TV18
