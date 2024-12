Flowers are scattered on the beach after women performed rituals during a ceremony held for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on December 26, 2024. On December 26, 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia and triggered a huge tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed more than 220,000 people in a dozen countries. 

Image: R.Satish BABU / AFP