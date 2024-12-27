Pioneering adhesive innovation for a sustainable future

New Delhi [India], December 19: In a world characterized by rapid technological advancements, the materials industry plays a pivotal role in shaping modern solutions. Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Materials Group for the Asia Pacific region at Avery Dennison highlights the innovation behind the company, his insights into its journey, strategic direction, and the evolving landscape of materials engineering.

Reflecting on Avery Dennison's Origins

Avery Dennison's story is a remarkable tale that dates back to 1935, when Stan Avery, the company's founder, borrowed $100 from his fiancée to address a significant market challenge: stickers that couldn’t be removed from products after purchase. "That was the catalyst for inventing the world’s first self-adhesive label," Anil explains. Today, Avery Dennison stands as a global leader in labels and materials, evolving from its initial focus to encompass a wider array of solutions in the fields of adhesives and materials science.

With the tagline “Making Possible,” Anil focuses on how the company has adapted its business model over the years. "We aim to solve complex global challenges by connecting the physical and digital worlds," Anil says. The company's focus areas include digital transformation, sustainability, and advanced material sciences, all aimed at addressing pressing issues such as waste reduction and supply chain optimization.

Leveraging Technology for Solutions

Avery Dennison has embraced innovative technologies to tackle market challenges head-on. As Anil notes, “We’re integrating Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and advanced data analytics. This means that we want every physical product to have a digital identity, creating a digital twin that captures its data throughout its lifecycle.” By doing so, Avery Dennison enhances inventory tracking and provides valuable insights to clients, driving operational efficiency.