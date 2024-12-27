Pioneering adhesive innovation for a sustainable future

Driving Innovation: Avery Dennison's vision for the future of materials engineering in asia pacific
New Delhi [India], December 19: In a world characterized by rapid technological advancements, the materials industry plays a pivotal role in shaping modern solutions. Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Materials Group for the Asia Pacific region at Avery Dennison highlights the innovation behind the company, his insights into its journey, strategic direction, and the evolving landscape of materials engineering.
Reflecting on Avery Dennison's Origins
Avery Dennison's story is a remarkable tale that dates back to 1935, when Stan Avery, the company's founder, borrowed $100 from his fiancée to address a significant market challenge: stickers that couldn’t be removed from products after purchase. "That was the catalyst for inventing the world’s first self-adhesive label," Anil explains. Today, Avery Dennison stands as a global leader in labels and materials, evolving from its initial focus to encompass a wider array of solutions in the fields of adhesives and materials science.
With the tagline “Making Possible,” Anil focuses on how the company has adapted its business model over the years. "We aim to solve complex global challenges by connecting the physical and digital worlds," Anil says. The company's focus areas include digital transformation, sustainability, and advanced material sciences, all aimed at addressing pressing issues such as waste reduction and supply chain optimization.
Leveraging Technology for Solutions
Avery Dennison has embraced innovative technologies to tackle market challenges head-on. As Anil notes, “We’re integrating Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and advanced data analytics. This means that we want every physical product to have a digital identity, creating a digital twin that captures its data throughout its lifecycle.” By doing so, Avery Dennison enhances inventory tracking and provides valuable insights to clients, driving operational efficiency.
Sustainability at the Core
Sustainability is a top priority for Avery Dennison, influencing not just product development but the company’s entire operational ethos. "We are committed to creating a robust range of sustainable packaging solutions, from labels that contain recycled materials to adhesive technologies that enhance PET and HDPE recycling. Our AD Circular program helps converters and brands recycle liner and matrix waste more efficiently. Our linerless solution significantly reduces raw material use and cuts label waste by half.” The brand’s proactive approach reflects its dedication to environmental stewardship, making it a leader in sustainable practices within the materials sector.
Addressing Industry Challenges
Despite its success, Avery Dennison faces several challenges. "One of the significant hurdles is the increasing demand for customized solutions," says Anil. The geographical diversity of markets further complicates product application, as varying climates and local needs must be considered. Additionally, the need for trained personnel capable of handling new technologies presents its own challenges. To combat this, Avery Dennison has initiated training programs aimed at preparing its workforce for the evolving landscape.
A Vision for South Asian Growth
As the conversation shifts to future aspirations, Anil emphasizes the potential of the South Asian market. "India, particularly, represents an incredible growth opportunity," he states. "Our goal is to work closely with brand owners to promote smart packaging solutions that elevate per capita consumption and improve access to quality products while reducing waste." His vision includes a commitment to innovate and drive sustainability within the region.
Enhancing Brand-Consumer Connections
Avery Dennison is also focused on strengthening the connections between brands and consumers. "We are developing smart labels equipped with RFID technology, allowing brand owners to engage meaningfully with consumers," says Anil. By providing real-time product information and interactive opportunities, these innovations are set to enhance customer experiences and foster brand loyalty.
Looking Ahead
Anil concludes by outlining Avery Dennison’s dedication to future-oriented solutions. "We are not only refining our existing products but also anticipating future market needs. Our commitment to research and innovation will help us create impactful solutions that address sustainability and efficiency, ensuring we remain resilient in this ever-evolving landscape."
Dr Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story said “Avery Dennison is poised to lead the materials industry into a future defined by innovation, sustainability, and meaningful consumer engagement. The brand’s commitment to not just adapt to challenges but to redefine industry standards in the pursuit of excellence is commendable. The Brand Story is proud to honour Avery Dennison with the Social Impact Award.”
