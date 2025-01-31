Trendsetters & Trailblazers: 2024's leaders of change

Meet the trendsetters and trailblazers shaping the future
These individuals from diverse fields such as fashion, technology, entertainment, and social activism, are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. With their bold ideas, innovative strategies, and unwavering determination, they’re setting new standards and challenging the status quo. Following their journeys provides insight into the emerging trends and groundbreaking movements that will influence industries and culture in the coming year.
Chintan Vasani, Founder of Wisebiz
Chintan Vasani, founder of Wisebiz, is a leading figure in Mumbai's real estate sector. He developed a 10-acre township with over 1,100 apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, enhancing housing accessibility. A recognized industry expert, Mr. Vasani has appeared as a panellist on CNN and CNBC and been featured in the Economic Times and Hindustan Times. He received the “MSME Real Estate Business of the Year 2023” award and founded Wisebiz Developers, focusing on sustainable and innovative real estate solutions.
Nikhil Jhunjhunwala – Founder of Webi7 Digital Media and Learn Digital
Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, the visionary founder of Webi7 Digital Media and Learn Digital, is a prominent figure in digital marketing and skills training. With experience at Amazon and ICICI, he has worked with over 250 businesses to craft tailored marketing solutions. Learn Digital offers 15+ skill courses, while its new initiative, Learn Digital AI, provides affordable courses in local languages. Recognized as Digital Consultant of the Year in 2019, his mission is to upskill 1 million students and set new benchmarks in the digital era.
Akshay Kulkarni, AI and Gen AI Thought Leader
Akshay Kulkarni, Global Head of AI and Gen AI Platforms at Kimberly-Clark, is a leading AI thought leader and innovator. An author of 10+ bestselling AI books, he has spoken at 50+ elite conferences and authored over 5 acclaimed research papers. Named a "40 Under 40 Data Scientist," Akshay has developed 100+ AI products, driving digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies. Recognized for blending technical expertise with strategic vision, he is dedicated to shaping the future of AI and expanding its possibilities.
Vatsal Gaudani – Founder of Vatsal Exports LLP
Vatsal Exports LLP, led by Vatsal Gaudani, is a leader in the global textile industry, with a presence in over 20 countries. The company’s growth surged 245% last year, offering a wide range of textile solutions, from cotton yarn to garments. Recognized in Entrepreneurs Today's 35 Under 35 and the India5000 Best MSME Award, Vatsal Exports is also innovating in men's fashion with "Future Sage." With a focus on quality and innovation, the company sets new benchmarks in the textile and fashion industries.
Utkarsh Srivastava - Co-Founder & CEO of Fstac
Fstac, founded by Utkarsh Srivastava in 2023, addresses digital fraud with its innovative SaaS solution, Fraud Watch. This tool protects businesses across banking, fintech, e-commerce, and gaming by leveraging advanced device intelligence and browser fingerprinting. With a mission to empower businesses in a complex digital landscape, Fstac processes over INR 500 crore in monthly transactions. As a fintech entrepreneur, Utkarsh brings extensive expertise, having previously co-founded Zeppery and worked with RBL and Decentro, while also investing in fintech startups.
Parag Agarwal, CEO of Fiona Diamonds
Parag Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Fiona Diamonds, is revolutionizing the Indian jewelry industry with sustainable, lab-grown diamonds. Under his leadership, Fiona Diamonds has become a leader in offering eco-friendly, customized luxury. Known for its digital-first approach and innovative craftsmanship, the brand has earned widespread acclaim. With the opening of a new store in Prayagraj, Parag aims to provide an elevated jewelry shopping experience, making sustainable luxury accessible while celebrating the brilliance of lab-grown diamonds.
Ssarita Siingh, Managing Trustee, Priyadarshani Group of Schools
Ms. Ssarita Siingh began her career at 16, managing a school. She then rose to Corporate Head at Macmillan Publishing, followed by roles in media and entertainment, such as script doctoring and film production. Transitioning into investment banking, her global recognition, awarded career, and magazine features highlight her expertise. As Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, her passion for Early Childhood Education drives her to improve learning and skills in rural India, making a significant impact on young lives.
Dr. Surya Chundi, Educator & Motivational Speaker
Dr. Surya Chundi has been awarded the World Talented Award 2024 for his transformative contributions to education and student development in India. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Chundi has influenced more than 1,400 junior colleges and 700 undergraduate institutions across India. Known for his "being to becoming" philosophy, he emphasizes personal growth and self-discovery over academic achievement. His accolades include the Economic Times Excellence Award and the Iconic Educational Leadership Award, cementing his role as a key figure in reshaping Indian education.
Aarti Notiyal, Co Founder of Bubble Communication
Aarti Notiyal is an award-winning marketing expert with over 24 years of experience in Marketing Communications, Journalism, and Brand Building. Co-founding Bubble Communication in 2011 under Prahlad Kakar’s mentorship, she has handled major clients like Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Lifespaces, and ICICI Prudential. Aarti holds global certifications from Illinois, Copenhagen, and London Business Schools, and from IIM Kozhikode. With multiple accolades, including the Governor of Maharashtra Award and Economic Times Enterprise Award, she continues to excel as a marketer, columnist, speaker, and faculty.
Gopesh Khandelwal, Founder & CEO of Grocket
Gopesh Khandelwal is a seasoned entrepreneur, fractional CMO, and marketing strategist at Grocket with over eight years of experience. Launching his first venture at just 17, he has since partnered with 200+ companies globally, delivering transformative results across industries. Specializing in personal branding, content marketing, and performance marketing, Khandelwal has carved a niche in D2C branding. His unique ability to merge brand vision, creative innovation, and digital expertise empowers him to build high-performing teams, develop scalable strategies, and drive sustainable growth.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.