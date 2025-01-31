Trendsetters & Trailblazers: 2024's leaders of change

These individuals from diverse fields such as fashion, technology, entertainment, and social activism, are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. With their bold ideas, innovative strategies, and unwavering determination, they’re setting new standards and challenging the status quo. Following their journeys provides insight into the emerging trends and groundbreaking movements that will influence industries and culture in the coming year.

Chintan Vasani, Founder of Wisebiz

Chintan Vasani, founder of Wisebiz, is a leading figure in Mumbai's real estate sector. He developed a 10-acre township with over 1,100 apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, enhancing housing accessibility. A recognized industry expert, Mr. Vasani has appeared as a panellist on CNN and CNBC and been featured in the Economic Times and Hindustan Times. He received the “MSME Real Estate Business of the Year 2023” award and founded Wisebiz Developers, focusing on sustainable and innovative real estate solutions.

Nikhil Jhunjhunwala – Founder of Webi7 Digital Media and Learn Digital

Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, the visionary founder of Webi7 Digital Media and Learn Digital, is a prominent figure in digital marketing and skills training. With experience at Amazon and ICICI, he has worked with over 250 businesses to craft tailored marketing solutions. Learn Digital offers 15+ skill courses, while its new initiative, Learn Digital AI, provides affordable courses in local languages. Recognized as Digital Consultant of the Year in 2019, his mission is to upskill 1 million students and set new benchmarks in the digital era.

Akshay Kulkarni, AI and Gen AI Thought Leader