Rise together: Mahindra Rise's new campaign focuses on future citizens of the world

Victor Hugo once remarked: “You can resist an invading army; you cannot resist an idea whose time has come”. Today, in the corporate world, that idea is “driving profitability alongside sustainable growth”. Whereas generating shareholder value is crucial, it cannot come at the cost of, say, the environment or the lives of future generations. Few companies live by this maxim. Fewer still put it in practice.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.