Rising India, Real Heroes: Inspirational stories from India

India is a land of diverse cultures, traditions, and remarkable individuals who strive to make a positive impact on their communities. In this collection of stories, we will explore the inspiring journeys of ordinary people who have achieved extraordinary feats, from cultivating crops in challenging terrains to providing free healthcare to those in need. These stories showcase the resilience, determination, and compassion that exist within the hearts of individuals across the nation.Urgain Phuntsog grows over 20 varieties of crops at 14,000 ft. in Ladakh. The Ladakh farmer has cultivated over 20 varieties of crops at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Gya village, despite the challenges of the difficult terrain. Despite facing many challenges, including the loss of his father when he was just 12 years old and a desire to leave the village and obtain a government job, Urgain remained devoted to farming. He credits his success to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and his own traditional knowledge, utilising PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to make his farms organic and to encourage villagers to follow traditional organic farming techniques. Urgain’s farm grows a variety of crops like kidney beans, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, four varieties of radish, strawberries, and watermelons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat speech in February 2021, referred to Urgain’s success.Two Brothers Help Hundreds of Daily Wage Workers Get Free Healthcare Daily in Delhi. In Delhi, two brothers, Kamaljeet Singh and Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar, are running ‘Veerji Ka Dera,’ an organisation started by their father, Tirlochan Singh, in 1989. The group provides free medical assistance to migrant workers and daily wage workers. Volunteers and doctors nurse 350–400 people every day, providing check-ups and treatments on the street. The organisation also runs a 65-bed hospital in Delhi and provides a langar service.Modhera village in Gujarat, famous for its sun temple, is now equally famous for being a solar powerhouse. Modhera, a small village located in Gujarat, has made history by becoming India’s first solar-powered village. With over 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant, Modhera has set an example for the entire country in promoting the use of renewable energy. The solar systems are linked to a battery energy storage system, which provides power to the houses during the night. The project was a joint effort between the central and state governments and the village’s citizens. The success of the project has inspired other villages across the country to pursue a renewable future.Bilal Ahmed Dar has removed over 12,000 kilos of waste from Kashmir’s Lake Wular. Bilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, gained national recognition when he was named the brand ambassador for cleanliness by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, congratulating the 18-year-old for cleaning more than 12,000 kg of garbage from Wular Lake in just one year. Dar’s efforts have not stopped there, and he continues to work to clean up other water bodies in Kashmir. His dedication and hard work are an inspiration to others, and he has become a symbol of the power of individual action to effect positive change in the world.Ashaita Mahajan empowers differently-abled individuals by providing them with dignified employment. Inspired by her cousin with autism, Ashaita collaborated with her aunt to establish the Yash Charitable Trust in 2014. One of the trust’s first ventures was the Arpan Dabba Service, which employed only persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs). Following the initiative’s success, the idea for Café Arpan was born. The café’s interior is designed to be welcoming to everyone, and the employees are curated in accordance with their abilities so they can operate the entire café with the aid of two support staff. Since its opening in 2018, Café Arpan has gained a loyal customer base and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community. Despite facing some setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Café Arpan is eager to return to pre-COVID times and continue its mission of inclusion and empowerment.