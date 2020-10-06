Saikripa Sen Choksi: A Global Influencer with a unique perspective

Growing up, she moved frequently and gained a profound appreciation for varied cultures, cities, and people: New Delhi, London, Mumbai, Istanbul, Brussels, New York - all by the time she was 21! Saikripa studied International Management in Brussels and the United States and eventually moved to Dubai - the place she now calls home. Her exposure to so many cultures and cuisines gave rise to her enthusiasm for adventurous exploration. As a devoted foodie, she attributes her fascination and appreciation for delicious dishes to her Punjabi roots. Whether discussing the best spots for chole bhature or reminiscing on Delhi delights, the language of food is one in which Saikripa is fabulously fluent. But it didn’t stop at talking - Saikripa translated her love and passion of food into a full-time profession. Her first hands-on experience in the hospitality industry took the form of an internship with the Swissotel Istanbul. Later, she put her experience to work at one of the first Modern Indian restaurants in Brussels. But this was just a glimpse of bigger things to come… In 2009, along with her husband, Saikripa launched Escobar in Mumbai - India’s longest bar (at 78 feet) and its first tapas restaurant. Together, the couple transformed a love of delicious cuisine into a full-time business endeavor. Through Escobar, they developed the first Global tapas menu in India - a veritable celebration of global cuisine: traditional Spanish recipes, delightful oriental dishes, time-honored Italian favourites, and their legendary thin crust Escobar pizzas. A decade later, Escobar is adored and revered by loyal patrons for its commitment to excellence and its unparalleled rapport with a glamorous and chic community. If that weren’t enough, Escobar’s stunning expansive interior and sterling reputation have made it one of the country's top nightlife destinations. So what’s next for Escobar? Creating the most expansive tapas menu in all of India, of course! When she moved to Dubai, Saikripa found new ways to put her love of traveling and dining to work. Through her Instagram @neonsalsa, she specifically highlights top vegetarian destinations and noteworthy attractions across the city. Now a prominent influencer in the region, Saikripa shares her positive outlook, effortless style, and insider knowledge with thousands of eager followers. What makes her one of the most unique influencers in the food and lifestyle space is that she is a foodie and a restauranteur with intimate familiarity in the front-end and back-end operations of a restaurant which enable her to offer real authentic perspectives, enlightened observations, and comprehensive reviews in a way that few others can. Saikripa’s relentless quest to find great plates has taken her across the globe to experience everything from fine dining delights to sparkling gems tucked into back alleys and concealed corners. Through her extensive travel and multi-cultural exposure, she has both an understanding and a genuine appreciation for various cultures and peoples all across the planet. This adoration and affection shine through in every square inch of her Instagram account - a colorful, vibrant, eclectic collection of joys, surprises, and life-affirming moments. A true adventurer through-and-through, Saikripa’s narrative is engaging, inspiring, and wonderfully relatable. She is a learning sculptor, a participant in animal advocacy, and an ongoing student at Mindvalley. Additionally, she is passionate about theater and drama. After acting in high school and college plays, she eventually co-produced her first short film: Raakh. It received the fastest 1 Million Views of any short film in YouTube’s history. Her appreciation for beauty, her meticulous attention to detail, and her intense focus on healing and spirituality all help shape her unique, palpable perspective – that the world is ripe with beauty, bursting with potential, and simply waiting for its many rapturous stories to be told. It is from this perspective that Saikripa joyfully encourages others to taste, savor, and thoroughly thrive.