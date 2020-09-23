Saurabh Gupta Man of the moment

Even when Mr Saurabh Gupta, CEO, Vanesa Care Private Ltd. was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in engineering and subsequently post-graduation in management at prestigious universities in Britain, he was driven by the passion to create brands, develop and nurture them like children until they grew up to become household names. No wonder that Denver and Envy, the irresistible deodorants of his company, have today captured the imagination of the people.
But the initial journey of the company has been very challenging as Mr Gupta himself says, “It was during the 70s that we had to face multiple challenges to the extent that there was a time when my family’s very existence also seemed to be at stake. But we did not give up and ultimately prevailed over all odds. With sheer perseverance, our family kept working hard, and achieved what we are today.”
A visionary leader, Mr Gupta is a perfectionist who believes in immersing himself in diverse roles in the organisation. A highly active, agile and versatile entrepreneur with a charismatic persona, he loves to accomplish multiple tasks from marketing and sales to monitoring the financial health of the company. He is a super achiever who has created several brands all of which are doing immensely well in the market. He is impelled by the urge to keep his company stay ahead and offer the best-in-class products and services to its valued customers.
The leading FMCG manufacturer Vanesa Care, under his astute leadership, is a renowned name in the modern personal care and home care industry in India and abroad. After launching and establishing reputed brands such as Denver, Envy, Vanesa and Pour-Home, Mr Gupta is instrumental in creating many more stellar brands and in due course charting the firm’s course to newer horizons of growth. Driven by a passion to deliver excellence, he manages to surpass the competition with his strong ability to identify market trends. Before launching any new product, they engage into extensive research, and focus on further advancements of Vanesa brands.
It is due to his farsightedness that today Vanesa Care is dominating the market in all the categories in which it is present. His compelling vision and strong ability to seize opportunities has made Vanesa one of the top brands in all the categories of home care and personal care including hygiene, sanitisation and protection with a wide range of products encompassing “Hand In Hand” Germ Kill Spray, Hand Sanitizer and Instant Hand Cleanser, to name just a few.
Says Mr Gupta, “We sensed that hygiene, sanitisation, protection and personal care segments require much more than what was already available. Though there were many brands evolving around, we still thought there was a big gap that needed to be addressed. Hence, we developed an exclusive health and hygiene range which would cater to the needs of society at large.”
He adds, “Our products are formulated through stringent internal protocols, just to make sure that the claim we make is absolutely true and we take pride in being a ‘Made in India, Made for the world’ brand.”
A born achiever, Mr Gupta has earned a promising bouquet of accolades and industry recognition. He was awarded “The India’s most Promising Brand” award for 2013-14 for Denver that was bestowed upon him by Lord Swaraj Paul. He is also decorated with e-Retail and ET awards for the brands in their portfolio.
At the helm of affairs at Vanesa Care, Mr Gupta continuously endeavours to convert any market opportunities into a feasible business model for the organisation, keeping the focus around the company’s core competencies and AIM (Alternative Investment Market). Passionate about engineering and technology, he is determined to expand the company’s wings across categories and territories. He elaborates: “As a marketer my focus has always been on improvising what exists and dream of what it could be. I keep following the dream of a better world, and probably one day I would love to go back to the engineering side and build things which make a difference in the lives of people, including the disabled and the underprivileged.”
