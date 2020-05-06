Shaping the future of digital and global society

In the year of 2020, it is no doubt that Digitalization has shaped industries and daily lives across the globe. The magnitude of technology has strengthen connectivity as well as innovation cycles. With the notion of our current stage of global innovation, we zoom in on individuals and companies that are contributing to uplift our society.

Meet Hatsumi Tanaka, Director and CEO Welltool Co., Ltd. A global entrepreneur who’s mission is to assist and enable global communications without boundaries with the power of Digitalization. Born in Tokyo,Japan, Hatsumi kick started her company and initiative, Welltool in March of 2015 aiming to cater to the needs of communication sectors of the global community.

“Welltool allows people across the world to communicate with each other using their own language. It is my aim that people around the world become the users of Chat as well as Well Auto-Translation Tag. These are the tool we have all been dreaming about of which it allow us to solve the issue of communication barriers and this relates to approaching all 17 goals of the SDGs. With this tool I am driven to contribute to our international society and world peace.”

Inspired by Hatsumi’s passion, here is an excerpt about her story and mission of connecting the world.

Describe your story about what inspired you to start your initiative?

On January 17th, 1995, I was one of the victim of Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in Japan. I experienced the hardships of a natural disaster back then. Through that experience I learned the importance of information gathering.

In the middle experiencing how tough and inconvenient life could be, at the same time I was constantly thinking how I could help others.In the midst of all of that, I have had the privilege of meeting our current COO, also a 13 years business partner at the time Mr Miyasaka. I was impressed by his point of view and thought that with this person, I could build a world where world peace and social contribution can be realised.

How do you think that your initiative will make a difference in people’s life?

In a world where people only know things related to their own country, now we can even understand how others around the world think. That also encourages people to understand differences in cultures.

At the same time with the current global environment, there may be people in the medical field who are being troubled by language differences. Our services can be helping hands for those occasions.

Welltool services can be combined and used with online conferences as well for those working from home. So either work or hobby people could take advantage of communicating remotely and they can achieve this without any language barriers.

What advice would you have for people you serve?

Our services are very easy for users to utilise so I would like many more people to try it. And also we want to continue improving the functions as to build better versions so I would really appreciate feedbacks from our users.

What are your future plans?

As an individual, I want to contribute to world peace as well as pursue social contribution.And ultimately, I would like to stir towards building a personable AI based application for individuals that will allow each of us to obtain and manage our own information. Through that i I’m interested in building a touchstone that can help evaluate perspectives of informational values as well as evaluate actual values so people could be more in control of their data.

Are you on social media?

I would like many more people to try out our application and services, so please find us on our web page, welltool.co.jp.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.