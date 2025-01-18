Shriram Finance's campaign #TogetherWeSoar: A testament to inclusive empowerment

Shriram Finance, part of the Shriram Group, has long stood as a pillar of trust and empowerment in the nation’s financial sector. Its latest campaign, #TogetherWeSoar, captures the essence of this mission, celebrating the dreams, resilience, and determination of its customers while reinforcing the company’s legacy of inclusive growth and collective progress.

Empowering Aspirations, Bridging Dreams

For nearly five decades, Shriram Finance has been more than just a financial institution—it has been a partner in transformation for millions of Indians. #TogetherWeSoar reflects this ethos, showcasing stories of individuals who have turned their aspirations into reality through financial support. From truck drivers becoming fleet owners to rural families achieving urban prosperity, these journeys underscore the transformative power of determination and empowerment.

As Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director, Marketing, Shriram Finance Limited, explains, “This campaign celebrates the remarkable transformations of our customers, whose journeys are a testament to resilience and ambition. It’s about the stories that inspire, connect, and uplift.”

The Power of Unity: A Star-Studded Campaign

The campaign, set against the backdrop of a stadium symbolizing collaboration and shared goals, is anchored by the cricketing legend, Rahul Dravid. Known for his resilience and teamwork, Dravid perfectly embodies the values of trust, determination, and partnership; values that Shriram Finance holds dear. His presence reinforces the brand’s commitment to nurturing partnerships that inspire growth.

Adding to the campaign’s cultural richness are legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, Academy Award-winning lyricist K.S. Chandrabose, and Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky. Their involvement ensures a multilingual, authentic connection with audiences across India. Shah’s iconic voice lends gravitas, while Chandrabose and Karky bring poetic depth to regional narratives, reflecting Shriram Finance’s commitment to inclusivity.

According to the creative advertising agency Leo Burnett, "The campaign’s narrative is inspired by the real-life stories of Shriram Finance’s customers, who embody the spirit of resilience and determination."

Commenting on the experience of working with Dravid, Ramesh Deo Production, the firm that put the Ad film together, said, “Rahul Dravid is humble and loving, making him an absolute pleasure to work with. Although not a professional actor, his on-screen presence is effortless and exudes authenticity.”

The campaign is being showcased nationwide, targeting diverse urban and rural audiences to reinforce Shriram Finance’s commitment to partnering with customers at every stage of their financial journey. The campaign has TVCs in seven languages viz., Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali and is supported by a comprehensive 360⁰ media approach through print, digital, television, social media, and outdoor platforms, as well as select theatres across India. Shriram Finance has also partnered with the Pro Kabaddi League, and viewers will see the TVCs during PKL.

Stories of Impact: Insights from the Ground

Shriram Finance’s deep-rooted relationships with customers have been a cornerstone of its operations. The campaign draws inspiration from these interactions, revealing stories that highlight the pivotal role of financial support. For instance, insights from gold loan customers revealed how these loans enable significant life events, fostering cycles of growth and opportunity. Similarly, the stories of commercial vehicle loan customers showcase how access to credit has transformed lives—empowering families to move from subsistence to prosperity.

Resilience as a Philosophy

A unique thread running through #TogetherWeSoar is the ‘So what?’ philosophy, reflecting the aspiration to overcome any challenges in their journey to success — a mindset of perseverance and resourcefulness. This resilient attitude, emblematic of aspiring Indians, is at the heart of the campaign. By embodying this spirit, Shriram Finance aligns its mission with the collective determination of the communities it serves.

Balancing Emotion and Functionality

Unlike traditional financial services marketing, which often emphasizes functional aspects, Shriram Finance has masterfully blended emotional storytelling with innovative messaging. The campaign highlights relationships as the unifying thread across its diverse offerings, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with its audience. This unique approach positions the company as a relatable, empathetic, and trustworthy partner.

Building on a Legacy of Trust

Looking ahead, Shriram Finance aims to deepen its connections with communities across India by embracing digital tools, fostering innovation, and amplifying its multilingual outreach. The campaign marks a new chapter in its journey, reaffirming its dedication to empowering individuals while staying modern and relevant in a dynamic market.

Shriram Finance, with this campaign, aims to deliver a simple yet significant message that – We believe in the power of dreams and the strength of partnerships. We have walked your journey with you, celebrated your milestones, supported you through challenges, and witnessed your incredible resilience. By building strong relationships, we aim to do more than provide financial services; we strive to empower you to step into your full potential and turn your aspirations into reality.

The Shriram Finance Promise

#TogetherWeSoar is more than just a campaign — it’s a promise. A promise to continue inspiring dreams, uniting communities, and leading with purpose. Through authentic storytelling and unwavering commitment, Shriram Finance reaffirms its role as a catalyst for progress and a beacon of hope in the lives of millions.

