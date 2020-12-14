Social influencer Satish Brahmbhatt defines versatility with his extended body of work

In today's fast-paced world, versatility is a mandatory attitude every working person needs to have. To stand out amongst contemporaries, one must not only strive to work hard towards achieving their goals but also possess additional qualities that help them in a long run. Satish Brahmbhatt, an Indian based in New York is setting example as one of the youngest achievers who have proved that age is just a number to attain success. Satish is an entrepreneur and a social media influencer creating immense buzz through his exceptional body of work. He began his career at 17 and has been touching new heights ever since then. Satish stepped in the shoes of an entrepreneur when E-Commerce and dropshipping were in trend. This whole idea excited Satish as he was keen to learn about dropshipping with an urge to create products like male accessories, lockets, earrings, and bracelets. Later, Satish learned more about dropshipping and cryptocurrency. The young enthusiast did not only limit his talent to being an entrepreneur. Satish is a well known social media influencer whose videos and content is appreciated by many. From creating motivational videos to giving major fitness goals through his workout posts, Satish has hit the ground running and how. While he was already creating waves digitally with his social media shenanigans, Satish is now set to feature in an upcoming music video. Adding another feather to his cap, Satish is leaving no stone unturned is mastering the art of being a versatile personality in the truest sense. Talking about his journey so far, Satish says, “I started at such an age where most of them are on their learning stage. It wasn’t easy at first. But as time passed, the things I did, be it my business or content creation, gave me a sense of confidence. I have had my ups and downs, but that’s what kept me going”. He further adds, “Being able to try my hands on multiple things helped me understand my caliber. Investing in talent in the right place is always important. I think I am yet to learn so much more. Time will decide everything. For now, I am enjoying my work, and everything revolving around it”.