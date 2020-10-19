Superba revolutionising branding with augmented reality

Photography by Ann Landstrom, Rachel Bruno Makeup & Hair
Augmented reality is changing the landscape of social media marketing in virtually all industries today. Leading the pack is AR and social media company Superba AR, a boutique Hollywood production house specializing in 3D and augmented reality application and viral filter creation to help brands and people create incredible organic reach.
Most augmented reality and web development companies today are strictly technology companies, solving only one half of the marketing equation. Superba brings a fresh perspective on the upcoming tech's applications by injecting Hollywood-level creativity and flair to every project through compelling storytelling and visually stunning effects worthy of even the big screens.
The AR company Superba specializes in bridging companies and brands with their audiences through interactive augmented reality creations. The firm takes the lead in the technical and creative execution of AR-powered campaigns that help drive virality and engagement on social media. Superba’s team members, including Superba CEO Raffael Dickreuter, have over 15 years of experience working in Hollywood, on blockbuster movies such as Man of Steel
, Iron Man
,
and Avengers
, Terminator
, Alien vs Predator
, Salvation
, Passengers
,
and experience working with Snapchat on Augmented Reality. In recent times, the AR company has also started working with "Selling Sunset," a reality television series on Netflix that highlights some of the most exquisite properties in the country. Superba has taken charge of augmented reality filters that make for more interactive digital campaigns.
"Superba AR creates and conceives cutting edge augmented reality experiences for the world's leading brands," shares Chloe Shields, VP of Sales from Superba. "Using AR we allow brands to tell their stories and present their products and services in groundbreaking new ways by blending the digital world with the real world."
Chloe explains how augmented reality has become one of the driving engagers on social media. Various large brands from industries like beauty, fashion, sports, and entertainment have started to leverage the growing trend, signaling a new marketing and communications age. Over eighty million Americans actively engage with augmented reality monthly. Studies estimate that over one hundred million new users will use AR to make shopping decisions by the end of 2020.
With all these trends, Chloe believes that augmented reality could very well take a large chunk of consumer trends for the many years to come. Accordingly, Superba has continually transformed many brand campaigns into viral movements on digital platforms for some of today's biggest names.
Superba takes pride in its foolproof process that brings all concepts through technical and creative completion. What sets the company apart from most AR companies is it's intricacy on the artistic applications.
Another development that the company has put much effort and attention on is their Instagram AR service. Superba develops creative Instagram filters with AR applications that match a creatively brand's identity. They have developed everything from augmented Iron Man Helmets, sportswear, makeup filters, fashion filters, and many others. The company also creates AR applications for Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Youtube, or WebAR for various brands. In fact, their team was the first to bring AR to YouTube with J Balvin.
With the endless possibilities that augmented reality offers companies, both big and small, Superba commits to stay ahead of the curve and use innovative solutions to increase audience interaction and company bottom lines. To learn more about Superba, visit their official website.
Website: https://www.superba.biz
InstagramAR blog: https://www.superba.biz/celebrities-and-ar-filters-on-instagram
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.