Taking beauty and fashion to the highest peaks in the industry is Shagun Gupta, captivating people with her talents as a beauty expert

The more we speak about the world of beauty or fashion, the less we feel is spoken about it; such is the power it has had since so many years in the industry and such is the potential it has to only see an upward trend even in the future. It has influenced a lot of young girls, especially and given them hope to carve successful careers in the vast ocean of beauty and display their talents in the same. One such woman with similar aim and aspirations in life, many years ago entered the field of beauty and today, through her consistent efforts, persistence and most importantly her knack for knowing more things and gaining more knowledge has earned her a name synonymous to the beauty industry. She is Shagun Gupta. Shagun was born on October 2, 1978, and hails from Shimla. She always had an innate talent for understanding beauty. Since her early days, she started gaining experience in the field of fashion and beauty and felt very passionate about the same. This passion of hers led her to open her own small beauty studio at the mere age of 19 in Delhi and with her meticulous efforts; the studio became her profitable venture which ran successfully for ten years. After getting married and moving to Mumbai, she went on to gain knowledge in diamond and coloured gemstones and completed her Graduate Diploma in diamond, colour stones and jewelery designing from GIA London (Gemological Institute of America). But, she later realized that her soul only spoke of beauty and fashion and so she got into the field and this time, won the title of Mrs Gladrags Most Elegant Woman India in 2014. In the year 2015, she completed her certification of Total Beauty and Micropigment Lecture in Korea, which led her starting a beauty studio in Mumbai. And, in 2016, she got certified as an advanced Aesthetician from the US. Two years later, in 2018, she was certified as a technical trainer for Micro-pigment lecture from Heritage Reformed College, Korea. And, the following year in 2019, Shagun became an All-Around Micro-pigmentation and Medical Micro-pigmentation Specialist in the field of permanent makeup. Today, Shagun is a renowned and highly skilled practicing Cosmetologist, Aesthetician, Cosmetic and Medical Micro-pigmentation Specialist. She is an ideator and innovator in the beauty industry, who has flourished all these years truly through her understanding of beauty and through her advance knowledge in the industry. Travelling across the globe, made her hone her skills and learn the many aspects of beauty from the best. Right from learning makeup application, eyebrow shaping and design, semipermanent makeup, eyelash extensions, eyelash lifting and tinting, eyebrow extensions, eyebrow lamination, BB glow, CC Glow, fibroblast plasmapen, chemical peels, micro-needling, cosmetic tattoo removal and icy lips etc., she at excelled each of these things. Keeping up with the growing trends in the industry of beauty, she even came up with her own eyelash extensions brand known as LASH LOUNGE BY SHAGUN GUPTA which has become very popular in the Indian beauty sector. Two of her brands are already under-process, which includes LadyGlamBrows for henna-tinting and brow lamination and MAGICGLAMGLOW FOR skincare. She is also working towards introducing new trends and techniques in the permanent and semipermanent makeup field. She is in the process of developing more unique skincare plant-based products which would last for a longer period of time. Shagun is also the Indian partner of a leading brand in Micro-pigmentation worldwide know as Nouveau Contour based in Netherland and headquartered in Orlando USA. She represents the skincare leading brand DERMATUDE METATHERAPY in micro-needling worldwide based in Netherland. Apart from that, she wears the hat of the Diplomat and Fellow member of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation. In 2020, Shagun was appointed as the President of the Federation of the Korean Beauty Associations in India. This facilitates that Shagun can help new entrepreneurs in this line to interact with Korean companies and she can also support them to enhance their knowledge, business, training and international certification courses under the banner of Federation of the K-beauty Associations in her SHAGUNPMUACADEMY. This is the biggest school in the field of permanent makeup in India. The amount of name and fame Shagun has garnered through all these years can be attributed to her attitude of excelling at every opportunity in life and growing as a beauty expert.