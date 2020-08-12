The future of every business will be tech and data driven: Abheek Dutta

Covid-19 pandemic has allowed many a business throughout the world an opportunity to reboot their thinking and reinvent their approach. One man in India, who’s been particularly, looking to create a real positive impact in country’s economy is Abheek Dutta of the renowned Henson Group, who has recently featured in ‘Asiaone India's 40 Under 40’ list and won the coveted Asia’s ‘Entrepreneur of the year Award’ as well. A young entrepreneur from Jammu, Abheek Dutta, has been handling Global Service Delivery for the US-based Henson Group across 10 plus countries, and has emerged as one of those few business honchos of the year, who have actually doubled their profits. In fact, he is now looking to create impact more than ever before! We ask Abheek about his business approach when the economic pendulum has been swinging towards tougher times the world-over. Known for his candor and vision, Abheek quips, “I am proud to reveal that in 2020, we have actually achieved all our goals. The focus and teamwork has really paid off. There’s no doubt that COVID-19 pandemic has turned the country’s economy upside down. However, it has also given us all an opportunity to recommit ourselves to our financial goals. In my experience, the toughest of times are often just the trigger that propels us towards the best times." With his company’s major focus being on delivering solutions based on new-age ‘cloud’, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology to other businesses, Abheek has not just earned profits for his company but has helped hundreds of companies adopt a much more prolific business-model than what they did before the pandemic. Abheek's delivery team in the country has delivered more than 500 plus Azure Migrations, 50 Plus M 365 Implementations, SharePoint Online, Dynamics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning projects. “With a lot of graceful confidence and humility, I am glad to report that ever since I incepted Henson Group in India along with its CEO, Greg Henson, the upward growth trend has consistently continued. The reason I am sharing my story is to underline the fact that if we can do it, then others can too - provided -they’re ready to explore innovative cutting-edge technology that can minimize cost to a great extent and maximize overall profits.” While holding an Engineering degree in his kitty, and having previously worked with companies like TCS and IBM, Abheek now usually sits at his office at World Trade Center, New York. His real passion has always been business and probably it’s his strong vision and entrepreneurial zeal that have enabled him and his team to get the Henson Group increase its revenue by ten-folds in the past couple of years. In fact, with Abheek’s efforts, Henson Group’s India center has become ‘a center of excellence’ in no time with its entire technical team being Microsoft certified. A pride of Jammu, Abheek’s success – having grown from a mere five to more than 150 employees and associates company within a span of a two years only – has inspired many a youth from his home state to join the government-backed startup movement. In fact, Abheek has been regularly delivering motivating sessions on leadership and Emotional Intelligence across various online and on-ground platforms. “I always emphasize on innovative thinking with an entrepreneurial approach and intend to nurture the entrepreneur within every young student of my home state.”Henson Group led by Greg Henson (CEO) is a ‘partner of choice for Microsoft and its partners’, as it stands as an award-winning Azure Expert MSP Gold Certified Partner for licensing, consulting and managing services to corporations big and small. It is involved in providing a range of information technology solutions including the cutting-edge cloud services. The company designs, develops and maintains data of world’s top corporates, industries and government bodies.Abheek’s vision is to make Henson Group the number one Cloud partner with Microsoft along with getting more jobs for youth in his Home State. Leading his team from the front, he is grateful to his entire staff for its relentless efforts in transmuting Abheek’s dream into a reality. He’s also hopeful that India’s economy would bounce back by the end of this financial year, if more and more companies turn towards new-age technology offering cost-friendly solutions.