The journey of Burrnationk9s, one of the world's biggest dog-breeding program founded by Alandise Harris

Alandise Harris is a Basketball player who saw a dream to bring the best quality pitbulls to the world and in order to make it into reality, he founded Burrnationk9s. It’s an American Bully and Pitbull kennel that thrives on bringing the world the biggest, best, structured, muscled up colorful Extra Large American Bully and Extra-Large American Pitbull Terriers one will ever see. Alandise started his dog- breeding program back in 2015 when he established Burrnation huskies. After a year, they shifted their focus into on breeding American Bullies and American Pitbull Terriers. Afterwards, they chose to rebrand their company as Burrnationk9s. Over the years, Pitbulls have grown a massive amount of following and love even to some well-known people from presidents to notable personalities and television stars. However, several circumstances have made it harder and harder to come across top quality Pitbulls nowadays. But Burrnationk9s and Alandise Harris make sure that their Pitbulls are the best you will ever see. Due to the drive and spirit of the company’s founder, Burrnationk9s has become known for being one of the top breeding programs in the nation as they have topped in the categories of production, consistency, revenue, health care and dollars put back into the program. But more importantly, the company recognizes that these dogs are more than just animals. They treat every Pitbull terrier like a child and are given only the best care and treatment possible. Additionally, the company also offers training services that cover everything from basic obedience until protection training. While training a Pitbull is a daunting task, the company takes on the challenge of sharpening the biggest XL American Bully & XL American Pitbull Terriers the world has ever seen.To keep the heat on when it comes to breeding these exotic bulls and 2major thing is, they are planning to build a facility for dogs. We are talking about Play Areas, Whelping Rooms, Trailing Areas, Inside & Outside Runs. In this program, this would be one of the greatest thing done for the dogs.They are a foundation of dog lovers. Harris and his crew have a great eye for reproduction and what a person can possibly create when it comes to what they need and want and what other people seek and they are ready to jump on trends without a hesitation. The quality of care they put in their dogs is second to none and they do not financially compromise when it comes to taking care of their dogs. They are ready to invest all kind of money in the program to perfect it.After the pandemic they are planning to continue as their dogs are well sought after so they shouldn’t have any problems. They are planning to get more media coverage and take their dogs coast, to show them off. They believe this would bring a greater attention to their program and eventually do good. Harris and whole team are very excited for this. For more information about Burrnationk9s, you may reach them through their website or you can follow and send them a message on Instagram,