The land that shimmers

If the United Arab Emirates is a land of opportunities and adventures, Umm Al Quwain is a haven for businesses to set shop, grow and thrive. About an hour northeast of Dubai, the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone offers well-planned, spacious and impeccably designed executive offices. Its co-working spaces are one of a kind and provide just the right ambience and setting for professionals to run their operations.
More crucially, the leasing options are flexible and crafted to meet the customised needs of various businesses. Entrepreneurs can lease land for 25 years (and renew it further) while harnessing state-of-the-art facilities.
Based on the nature and scale of operations, one can choose from a variety of options including a commercial licence (that authorises the import, export, storing and distribution of items mentioned on the licence), general trading licence (that offers flexibility to trade in any commodity which is allowed within the UAE), service licence (which helps service outfits to incorporate companies, market and distribute their services), freelance permit (that allows an individual to operate as a freelance professional), or industrial licence (wherever natural material is transformed into finished goods).
Such an eclectic choice offers individuals and organisations to plan their office space based on the requirement at hand. It is hence, an ideal base for companies to expand their reach.
Tailor-made contracts, ready-to-move spaces, aesthetically designed interiors, on-call management support, collaboration areas fashioned after harnessing design thinking principles and a great outdoor environment make the free trade zone a place to reckon with. Additionally, a wide range of support services across residence visas, banking and document authentication, too, are on offer.
Decades of experience working with businesses of all sizes and aspirations has armed Umm Al Quwain Free Zone with deep insights into what businesses need to establish, succeed and scale. With its economic support for startups, The Free Trade Zone's geographic accessibility, minimal operational expenses and low living costs offer high-performance potential as it accelerates growth in the critical, initial years. This makes it an ideal location for SMEs, micro-businesses and startups.
Small wonder that the leasable land plots with ready infrastructure are an apt proposition for Indian companies, especially, emerging industrial firms, SMEs and investors trying to establish themselves for the long term in the UAE.
These stakeholders would benefit from the choice between short- and long-term leases of land plots of various sizes to construct their own facilities across commercial and industrial. Accessibility to major highways, sea and airports enables organisations to scale their operations without having to worry about perennial logistics or workflow issues.
In the words of Johnson M George, General Manager of UAQ Free trade Zone, "The business ecosystem we have built here attracts entrepreneurs from all over the world, especially the Indian subcontinent, empowered by the strong traditional trade ties between the two regions. Indian businesses can take full advantage of the locational, operational, and economic advantages that UAQ Free Zone can offer to establish, consolidate, scale and succeed. We are becoming one of the top business set-up destinations in the UAE because of the exquisite packages we offer which suit entrepreneurs with all kinds of aspirations, across trade, business or service sectors, from a specialist startup to an accomplished business wanting to spread to one of the most attractive regions of the world as the UAE."
UAQ FTZ deeply understands businesses at every stage of their life cycle and has built frameworks that can help them steward daily operations unwaveringly towards business goals and excellence.
Thus, for Indian businesses who want to shimmer and shine in the pursuit of excellence and where gaze cannot waver from the long-term goals even for an iota, there is no better place to pitch a tent than the UAQ FTZ.
