The Select Group invitational golf: Where sport, luxury and Rajasthani hospitality converged

In the heart of Manesar, the Select Group Invitational Golf unfolded as a tapestry of experiences, seamlessly weaving together sport, luxury, and the regal charm of Rajasthani hospitality. This two-day extravaganza left an indelible mark on all its participants – golfers and non-golfers, creating unforgettable memories that will resonate for years to come.

As the sun rose, the day began with a tranquil morning yoga session on the hotel lawn. This serene start aimed to energize participants for the exciting day ahead. A sumptuous breakfast at the coffee shop provided the necessary boost, ensuring everyone was ready for the day's adventures. Players geared up for a day of friendly competition, while non-players prepared for an equally captivating experience. For the ladies, a bespoke program curated by Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar, in collaboration with Ladies Who Lead, unfolded on October 29, 2023, within the resort's embrace. The day's excitement commenced at Utsav Hall, where renowned personalities took the stage. The inaugural session featured enriching dialogues with esteemed women leaders - Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani, a practitioner of functional medicine; Dr. Kiran Sethi, a specialist in skincare & wellness and Dr. Divya Sharma, a sports physiotherapist. Aabha Bakaya, the founder & CEO of Ladies Who Lead, skilfully moderated the session, steering conversations from functional medicine to skincare and fitness. Aabha Bakaya shared her insights during a captivating 60-minute session, expressing her pleasure in collaborating with the Heritage Village Resort and Spa. "It's a pleasure to curate wonderful conversations with women leaders who bring to light various issues around health, fitness, passion, nutrition, and really being the best version of yourself. It resonated with what we do at Ladies Who Lead, creating a safe space for leading women to share ideas." The latter part of the program witnessed a captivating interaction between Aabha Bakaya and Masaba Gupta – designer, actor, and entrepreneur. Masaba Gupta shared insights into her new cosmetic brand, Love Child, offered perspectives on maintaining the right mind-set for weight management, and delved into her life experiences. Wowing the audience with her fearless and intelligent presence, she advised the gathering of ladies, “As creative people, it’s very important to do at least one thing a day that is not linked to your work because otherwise you're just burning the candle at both ends. I think it's very important to detach yourself from what you do for a living.” She also spoke to them about freedom, empowerment, movement, and independence. The crowd buzzed with discussions about the latest trends and designs, and fashion enthusiasts had the exclusive opportunity to acquire exquisite dresses designed by Masaba. The fusion of fashion and elegance against the backdrop of the picturesque venue created a unique and unforgettable experience. Dr. Kiran, MD, Aesthetic – New York, complemented the resort, saying, "The renovation has been done in a phenomenal way where you feel everything is new and fresh but you get this historical perspective with the lovely fresco." Arjun Sharma, Chairman of Select Group and host of the event, expressed his delight in organizing the first Select Group Invitational Golf tournament at the Heritage Village Resort and Spa in Manesar. As the event concluded, it left an indelible mark, beckoning everyone to reunite the following year and continue this grand tradition. The fusion of sport, luxury, and Rajasthani hospitality created a unique event that transcended the boundaries of a typical golf tournament. It was an immersive experience that not only celebrated the spirit of the game of golf but also empowered and inspired through insightful dialogues and the world of health, fitness, passion, nutrition, fashion, making it an affair to be cherished by all who were a part of it.