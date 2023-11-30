Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Where is big-screen cinema headed?

Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Where is big-screen cinema headed?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar
136 Listen ins
 

It's been a roller coaster year for the cinema business, which saw a troubled first half and then some record numbers, before another dip around the ICC World Cup in October and November. This week will see a big box office clash, between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. After a roller coaster year or ups and downs at the box office, what does the future of big-screen cinema look like in this post-Covid era? Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR-Inox, tells us what it takes to bring people out of their homes

