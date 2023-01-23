Top 5 best artists from The Art World online art gallery

Five Top Artists of 2023, The Art World - from left Tramane Halsch, Milda B. Tilly, J Karston Buli, Elin Kereby, Michelle Bond.
New Delhi (India), January 18: The Art World is an online art gallery that showcases the work of emerging and established artists from around the globe. It was founded by Jaydeep Hedau. Do you ever feel like your walls are lacking some spark? If you’re looking for some art to liven up your home, you’re in luck. The art world online art gallery has some of the best artists from around the world. Here are five of the top artists from their gallery.
• Tramane Halsch
Tramane Halsch aka “SkymintKing” is an AI artist based in Ann Arbor, MI, USA. An old soul by nature, SkymintKing uses AI to create retro-inspired art that explores life, love, spirituality, trauma, and his experiences as a Black man in America.
• Milda B. Tilly
Milda B. Tilly is a writer, illustrator and artist from London, UK. Graduated from Siauliai University in Lithuania and received BA Hons in Fine Art and Design. Her childhood memories reflect her illustrations. Full of warmth and reminding fairytales from childhood books.
‘My illustrations definitely show on who you grew up, which was mainly fairytale. I was an absolute bookworm,’ she smiles. Paintings are a combination of abstract and surrealistic - full of colours and vividness. She created mbart.illustrated via Instagram, where she shares her collection of her illustrations. Her devotion to art and creativity will continue to grow and establish her own illustration brand.
• J KARSTON BULI - Art, Literature & Music of the Divine Light
J Karston paints iconic contemporary portraits & facial images with divine messages hidden in sacred symbols & geometry, connecting the viewer’s subconscious to Divine Source or Universal Consciousness. J Karston only paints, writes or composes music when connected to & guided, in the moment, by the Divine Light, as he is a conduit for what is produced and flows through him. His first masterpiece, Adele in “Breakfast at SNL”, features Adele backstage in hair curlers drinking a Martini prior to going onstage to host Saturday Night Live, which includes divine messages hidden in (3) sacred symbols, including the ‘Flower of Life’ medallion and connects one with the Creator providing Divine Light protection, guidance & super-conscious powers.
• Elin Kereby
Elin Kereby is a contemporary artist from Sweden. She creates vibrant and meaningful oil and mixed media paintings that evoke feelings of liveness, energy, and motion. Her work is often composed of layered lines that mirror how she sees the world, made up of layers upon layers of energetic fields. Her inspiration comes from her own journey in finding and understanding herself as the creator of her life. To not be programmed by external influences but to journey inwardly to find peace, truth, love, and harmony. To break patterns and find new ways of being and living in the world.
• Michelle Bond
Michelle Bond is a painter who expresses her creativity through watercolour, acrylic and oil painting. Her pieces are lyrical in theme and abstract in style, free-flowing in form and colour, all produced in her home in San Francisco, California. Many comments that the art reminds them of works by Kandinsky. She was recently published in The Circle Quarterly Art Review Winter Issue 2022, which highlights new trends in the Art world today. She encourages her audience to write their own narratives and endings as they interplay with her colourful and thought-provoking compositions.
These are just a few of the amazing artists featured in theartworld online art gallery. Whether you’re looking for something classic or something abstract, you’re sure to find something that speaks to you. So take a look and see what catches your eye!
Instagram: @the_art_.world
Website: www.theartworld.co.in
The team behind the online art gallery is a diverse group of individuals that have come together to create an amazing platform for artists. Jaydeep Hedau is the founder of theartworld, bringing his vast experience in digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Kunj Bhavsar is the CEO of theartworld with over 7 years of experience in the art industry. Aditya Rajgor is the Art Director responsible for selecting the art pieces that are featured on the website. Harshil Gajjar is the Creative Director, bringing his unique vision and style to the site. Together, this team created an online art gallery that shortly became very popular.The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
