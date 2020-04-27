  1. Home
Touch Dolls: The Latest Sensation in Fast Fashion

The Miami based brand has been on a tear at the beginning of 2020 and all the way throughout Coronavirus

Published: Apr 27, 2020 04:28:29 PM IST
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:13:33 PM IST

Meet Touch Dolls, Fast Fashion's new disruptive upstart, designed for curvy, voluptuous women who want to flaunt their angles and do so unapologetically. 

The Miami based brand has been on a tear at the beginning of 2020 and all the way throughout Coronavirus. 

Under the leadership of CEO Cyndi V, Touch Dolls posses the ability to manufacture and deliver functional yet fashionable products that meet consumer demand, such as masks that are COVID-19 preventive yet fashionable at the same time. 

Further, for Cyndi Touch Dolls is more than a business; it is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women who previously did not have a label well-suited for them. 

The brand's customer base has boomed in recent years due to their niche focus and manufacturing agility. 

To check out their complete range, visit www.TouchDolls.com

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

