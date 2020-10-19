  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

Can you catch Covid-19 twice?

In the wake of the first confirmed coronavirus reinfection death, a look at confirmed reinfection cases and what we should know about the our immune response to the virus

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 19, 2020 11:21:34 AM IST
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 11:27:53 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Matthew McConaughey wrote the book on Matthew McConaughey
News by Numbers: India's Covid-19 fatalities, by age