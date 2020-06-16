Intra-city mobility will evolve as a service: Bounce CEO

From an India point of view, there is a distinct possibility that we will be ahead of the global curve in this transformation, as currently, only 18 percent of Indians own any form of internal combustion vehicles—burning petrol or diesel. However, we will need greater focus on a holistic commuter system that can cater to different geographies and regions as per local needs.

In the immediate period after the lockdown, all stakeholders will focus on building a safe, efficient and affordable commuter system, which will be critical to kickstart economic activity without undoing the impact of the lockdown. The role of self-driven shared mobility services, like Bounce, will be vital as it ranks high in all aspects of mobility—affordability, efficiency, safety, low-traffic footprint.

If we observe post-Covid-19 China’s public transport system, there is a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour towards private vehicles and docked/dock-less shared bikes and cycles. Cities have seen an upsurge in shared-bike rides usage up to 150 percent as users are avoiding public transport as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Every kind of public mobility has to transform, either in form or in its offering. Existing public transports like trains, metro and buses will have to be rebuilt to ensure social distancing is incorporated into their physical structure.

For instance, if the government includes self-driven shared scooters as part of the public transport matrix along with ride-hailing cabs, both as a supplement as well as to complement the existing public transport, it can create a seamless mobility network that can discourage use of private vehicles.

Bounce, for instance, has brought in several different ways customers can rent our scooters, depending on their need. One can take a Bounce vehicle for a single ride or rent it for a year. All of these options being completely contactless. This is better than an owned vehicle as the customer does not have to worry about its maintenance.

Bounce is piloting a peer-to-peer sharing model, which we believe has the potential to disrupt shared mobility by unlocking already existing, under-utilised capacity. In Bengaluru alone, there are close to 70 lakh two-wheelers registered as private vehicles, with an average usage of fewer than 10 hours a week. It is possible to help 3x to 4x the number of people to commute without adding a single extra two-wheeler on the road.

The treatment polymerises to any surface, resulting in a strong barrier with a long history of safe use. This eco-friendly solution, once applied, is effective for more than 90 days even after multiple washes and will not rub off onto the skin. Each bike has a QR code, called a germ sheet. One can scan the code and get details about the sanitisation of the bike.

We understand that some commuters would want a product that is more personal, hence we have introduced long-term rentals. We have seen good demand for this model and have already sold a few thousand subscriptions.