  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

Lockdown 4: What's new and what's still restricted

Some measures have been relaxed in inter and intra-state travel in the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown that begins today, along with those in retail and e-commerce

By Forbes India
Published: May 18, 2020 10:33:06 AM IST
Updated: May 18, 2020 10:39:34 AM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
General Atlantic becomes fourth big investor in Reliance's Jio Platforms