Virus at the gates

Notes: The size of the bubble indicates the proportion of the households. This figure gives a cross-sectional view of where the households lie. About 14.4% of the households have low-mid vulnerability and mid-high resilience. These are the households which are most robust. On the other hand, about 48.4% of the households are vulnerable and fragile with high to mid vulnerability and low to mid resilience. About 37.2% households fall in between and have a mixed combination such as high vulnerability and high resilience, or low vulnerability and low resilience.