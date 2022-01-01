Blockchain investments disrupting the real estate industry: Report

A new report by Cointelegraph Research Terminal shows how blockchain investments are making waves in the real estate industry

The Cointelegraph Research Terminal has published a new research report on tokenisation. The report, titled “Real Estate Intelligence Report 2022”, was published in June 2022 and talks about the fast-developing asset-backed real estate tokenisation market.

The Cointelegraph Research Terminal is a one-stop solution for past industry analysis, premium research reports, and exclusive database access. Every real estate business will benefit from this new report that includes exclusive information on the ever-changing real estate industry.

The demand for blockchain-based investment options backed by real-world assets is rising, according to the report. It states, “Real estate assets account for upwards of 40 percent of the pipeline for certain technology providers in the industry, likely making it the largest and most “urgent” sector when it comes to future security token offerings.”

Tokenisation solves existing issues in the real estate sector by introducing operational efficiencies and data transparency to real estate transactions. It also enhances the benefits of fractionalised ownership and liquidity to real estate investing. Historically, real estate has been one of the most illiquid asset classes, perhaps next to hedge funds and private equity. But the time has changed now.

Since the last Cointelegraph Research report, the real estate sector has continued to account for 89 percent of the total securities market. The percentage of commercial real estate transactions has also increased from 2 percent a few months ago to 3 percent of all security token investments.

The tokenisation sector provides investors access to high-performing fractionalised investments that can be purchased with cryptocurrency and traded on secondary markets. And the report sheds light on notable developments and deals to help readers understand the landscape in 2022.

The report was developed by an experienced team comprising Peter Gaffney, the head of research at Security Token Advisors, Aneesh Shinkre, a member of the Security Token Market data science team, and Thor Wahlestedt, head of data assets and infrastructure of the Security Token Market.

Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash