CHZ, LDO and QNT made a bull run in the last 90 days, surpassing returns of top cap crypto assets

The bullish performance of these three altcoins has declared an altcoin run in a rather bearish market that has kept even Bitcoin at its lows

2022 has not been particularly great for the crypto investors since most of the crypto assets, including Bitcoin, have pooled at their lows since the beginning. The bear market has crushed all the major crypto assets, and investors have been extra careful with their money. Back to back, bad news ranging from the Terra Luna crash to Celsius’s liquidity issues, have put the crypto market on the back foot. CHZ, LDO and QNT have been the outcasts in this bear market with their high returns during the last 90 days. They have been outperforming the top crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in this period and have had good returns to the investors. These altcoins have given rise to buying signals in a bullish market, proving to be a good sign for the crypto market.



Chiliz (CHZ)

The bull run for Chiliz started amidst a downward rally for other crypto assets as it announced a partnership with the crypto exchange Huobi Global. Huobi Global, a 25 percent acquisition of Barca Studios, provided a bullish optimism to the CHZ investors. In the last 90 days, CHZ has given huge returns of over 80 percent, and if compared to last year's prices, at the same time, it is down by just 26 per cent as compared to a 57 percent loss in the price for Bitcoin and 60 percent for Ethereum.

Lido Dao (LDO)

LDO has been rallying for the last 90 days to give around 60 percent returns to the investors. The upward trend in LDO price can be primarily attributed to its association with Ethereum merge. LDO supports investors in becoming stakers in the upcoming chain of ETH. It deposits investors' funds into the 32 ETH pool as required by the smart contract of the Ethereum chain. LDO has been attracting investors in this rather bullish market, thus supporting it to outperform the top cap crypto assets.





Quant Network (QNT)

QNT has been rallying to give around 40 percent returns over the last 90 days. Initially, the price rise was attributed to the broader crypto market, but the current speculations of QNT blockchain adoption in government services have also pushed the price up. QNT has been kept in regulations with all the compliances, such as FATF's framework, thus supporting its adoption in regulatory bodies.





CHZ, LDO and QNT have been the top performers this season and even have lower correction predictions than the top crypto assets.





