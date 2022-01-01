India's largest Hackathon organised by CoinDCX's UNFOLD 2022 announces winners

As UNFOLD 2022 draws to a close, CoinDCX announces winners of the hackathon created in partnership with Devfolio





CoinDCX, one of India’s leading crypto investment platforms, recently held UNFOLD 2022, a Web 3.0 event from August 26 to 28 in Bangalore. The event brought together developers, investors, start-up founders, and regulators for insightful discussions about India’s role in the Web3 sphere. The hackathon, created in partnership with Devfolio, saw 250 Web3 developers as participants in 100+ teams and 86 project submissions upon its close. 13 leading Web3 companies sponsored the event, making it one of the biggest in the history of Web3 hackathons.





Along with CoinDCX, companies like Polygon, Solana, NEAR, Router Protocol, Filecoin/IPFS, Tezos, Alchemy, Covalent, Arcana, Unstoppable Domains, Spheron, EPNS, and Gitopia made up the sponsor list for the hackathon event.





Upwards of 5000 applications were received from across India earlier in August, and the selected attendees not only participated in the hackathon but also gained access to access top-tier mentors and thought leaders.





The Vice President of Product Engineering at CoinDCX, Vivek Gupta, commented, “We are honoured and thrilled to have such an incredible response from the Web3 developers community. This showcases that Indian builders and developers are set to embrace the transition to a decentralised future. The same resonates with CoinDCX’s belief that India is well on track to position itself as a global Web3 leader.”





The hackathon, which ran over 48 hours, have participants the choice to work on multiple chains and protocols, and topics for the challenges included DAO Tooling, P2P payments apps, Refi (Regenerative Finance), use cases for NFTs in Dapps, Router Protocol App, etc.





Upon the completion of the hackathon, Devfolio’s COO, Denver, commented, "We're glad to have partnered with CoinDCX to organise India's largest multi-chain IRL hackathon at Unfold 2022. The drive and new energy in the builders, throughout the 48 hours, was inspiring. The hackathon ended on a high note. We are looking forward to seeing these projects grow into full-blown Web3 products”.





The results of the hackathon saw Cupcake , a cross chain ecosystem that helps bundle txs on Polygon and relays them to Optimism, take home the first prize of $3500. The runner up was zkLoans , a system that helps bring confidential credit scores, with a prize of $1500 and the second runner-up was Nonagon , which analyses on-chain data by creating relations across Dapps and chains to create insights for users, bagging a prize of $1000.





