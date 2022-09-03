India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Robobus: Autonomous shuttles for working, gaming, exercising or even sleeping on the move

Robobus: Autonomous shuttles for working, gaming, exercising or even sleeping on the move

Since 2014, Pix Moving has been working on a revolutionary new type of autonomous vehicle. Called Robobus, it is now ready to be produced, and more than 1,000 of them are expected by the end of this year

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Sep 3, 2022 09:30:00 AM IST
Updated: Sep 2, 2022 02:51:40 PM IST

Robobus: Autonomous shuttles for working, gaming, exercising or even sleeping on the moveA Chinese startup called Pix Moving has developed a particularly innovative vehicle concept that is modular. Image: Photography Courtesy of Pix Moving

Since 2014, Pix Moving has been working on a revolutionary new type of autonomous vehicle. Called Robobus, it is now ready to be produced, and more than 1,000 of them are expected by the end of this year.

Also read: Whistle blows in Germany for the world's first hydrogen train fleet

The idea is to be able to offer different environments based on a single vehicle platform. Thus, the interior space can be configured to serve all kinds of uses, and the chosen module is then fitted to the chassis. The Robobus can be used as a mobile office, a gaming space for gamers — complete with console and screen — a gym with floor mats, or a sleep pod with a large bed! Plus, businesses could have their own custom-made interiors, such as a food truck, a cafeteria or even a mini mobile store.

Related stories

Note that the Robobus can theoretically accommodate up to six people, depending on its configuration. It is also relatively compact, measuring only 3.8 meters long and 1.9 meters wide. But at 2.2 meters high, it is quite unusual, and almost anyone can stand up inside.

Here, it is not a question of cars designed to drive in traffic, but rather shuttles that would serve various points over short distances, on closed circuits or specifically delimited areas. Moreover, the Robobus has a relatively modest performance, with a top speed of 30 km/h and a range of less than 100 km.

By David Bénard

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India's largest Hackathon organised by CoinDCX's UNFOLD 2022 announces winners
Monsoon 2022: Will uneven rains worsen inflation woes?