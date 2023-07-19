BlackRock CEO Predicts Cryptos will Outshine US Dollar and Other Traditional Currencies

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink; Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

In a recent interview, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made significant remarks about the role of cryptos in the world of investing. Fink stated that increasing numbers of global investors are interested in digital assets, underscoring their potential to democratise and diversify portfolios.As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock's insights carry considerable weight in the financial industry. Fink believes cryptos possess a unique value compared to traditional asset classes, enabling them to play a pivotal role in diversifying investment portfolios. Fink also praised ETFs for their transformative impact on the investment landscape. He emphasised that the company cooperates with regulators to ensure safety, soundness, and protection for investors, underscoring their commitment to responsibly navigating this new market.The SEC, which has previously been cautious about approving a spot Bitcoin ETF due to concerns about fraud and manipulation, has included BlackRock's ETF application in its list of proposals under review. Although a decision is yet to be made, the regulator's acceptance signifies a willingness to explore the potential impact of such ETFs on the financial market.While the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has been pending in the U.S. for quite some time now, it has been successfully issued in Canada by entities like Purpose Bitcoin, 3iQ CoinShares, and CI Galaxy Bitcoin. Despite past reservations from the SEC, many industry experts view BlackRock's involvement as a promising development that may pave the way for other firms seeking approval for similar products.As the crypto market continues to evolve, Larry Fink's newfound optimism regarding cryptos and BlackRock's entry into the sector are seen as positive signs of the industry's maturation and increasing acceptance of crypto among traditional financial institutions. However, the SEC's decision on BlackRock's ETF proposal will be closely watched, as it could have far-reaching implications for the broader crypto market and its integration into traditional finance.