The macroeconomic picture for SaaS (Software as a Service) is challenging, and most companies are feeling the pressure. Because on the microeconomics level, all the SaaS players are chasing the same customers. This year, Our SaaS special looks at what the recent slowdown in the tech sector means for SaaS outfits and how they manage their cashflows. In this podcast, Harichandan Arakali gives an overview of the industry and stories you cannot miss in the issue