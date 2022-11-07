Blockchain ecosystems and various music communities are connected through NFTs





Nonfungible Tokens (NFTs), which put usefulness and community building at the centre, are ushering in the next generation of Web3. Across the gamut of musical genres and blockchain networks, a new collection from the Mint NFT marketplace and metaverse entertainment platform Animal Concerts accomplishes this.



Snoop Dogg, a crypto-savvy hip-hop celebrity, is included on the album "A Hard Working Man,” along with Billy Ray Cyrus and the Avila Brothers, two legends of country music. The collection includes standout physical experiences, digital artwork, and concert-related benefits.

The three musicians featured in the collection all have sizable existing fan bases, and Colin Fitzpatrick, the founder and CEO of Animal Concerts, highlighted how Web3 gives these communities the resources they need to grow.





On the brand-new Minted Launchpad platform, the cross-genre cooperation will make its debut.





The ability to mint, buy, and trade NFTs that are native to both the Ethereum and Cronos blockchains makes Minted Launchpad consistent with the concept of cross-genre cooperation. There will be a cap on the number of users who may mint on Crypto.com NFT by the end of Q4 2022.





Such compilations, according to Matt Wan, head of Minted, bridge not just barriers across genres and blockchains but also "serve to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 users."





Active users of the Minted launchpad platform will now have access to both ecosystems' digital asset libraries. When "A Hard Working Man" was first revealed in April, a lot of crypto-based resources also contributed to the artwork.





Through a number of NFT initiatives, like converting Bored Ape Yacht Club avatars into a music video, Snoop Dogg is well recognised for his engagement in the crypto sector. Similar to NFTs, Dolly Parton's Dollyverse has catered to followers of numerous types of music, including opera, classical music, and country music.





This combination of hip-hop and country music, however, exemplifies how Web3 can take fan bases that are typically specific to their own genres and create entirely new communities. Utilising techniques like music NFTs may transform listeners and lovers into a vibrant ecology.



The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash