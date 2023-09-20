Brave Browser and ZebPay partner for crypto rewards transfer and trading





ZebPay, among India's oldest crypto asset exchanges, has partnered with Brave Browser, a web browser known for its innovative rewards system and user privacy-centric focus.



This collaboration enables Brave Browser users in India to connect their ZebPay accounts to Brave Rewards, the platform's native reward system powered by basic attention tokens (BAT). Brave users have always been able to earn BAT by using the Brave Browser. Now, those users in India with accumulated BAT rewards can link their ZebPay accounts and seamlessly convert their rewards into BAT, which will then be transferable to their ZebPay wallets. It’s a formalisation of what was otherwise a manual and perhaps tedious process previously.

The partnership should also create new opportunities for content creators. Brave Creators' accounts will be able to connect with ZebPay, allowing for BAT contributions from users of Brave Rewards. This partnership makes ZebPay the only crypto exchange in India to offer this service and one of only three worldwide.





Rahul Pagidipati, CEO of ZebPay, stated, "we are thrilled to be the exclusive partners for Brave Rewards in India. By enabling users to seamlessly transfer Brave Rewards to ZebPay, we are unlocking a new realm of possibilities for crypto enthusiasts. This is a testament to ZebPay's vision of creating a more inclusive and accessible crypto ecosystem where users can fully harness the potential of their digital assets."





Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave, also welcomed the partnership, saying, "We're thrilled to partner with ZebPay to enable our millions of Brave users in India to benefit from their Brave Rewards experience. With this custodial integration, users can seamlessly access their BAT payouts in their ZebPay account and get rewarded for their online attention."





The collaboration between Brave Browser and ZebPay represents an interesting development within India's web3 landscape - a sign that the region remains a market of interest for global players.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash