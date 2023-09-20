To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity home

Ganesh Chaturthi was marked with much fervour across the country, especially in Mumbai, yesterday as families and pandals brought home the elephant-headed God, believed to usher in wisdom, success, and good fortune. Here's a look at the deity en route to a home amongst two award-winning photos on the theme

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Sep 20, 2023 05:05:00 PM IST
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 08:12:27 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
A young couple prepares to drive home with Ganpati, the elephant-headed God, on the eve of the festival in Mumbai on September 18, 2023. The ten-day-long festival will be celebrated from the 19th to the 28th of September, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
An evocative image of Ganpati shielding from the rainy day at a stall on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 18, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
A young devotee with a taal (hand cymbals) accompanies his family and a veiled Ganpati on the first day of the ten-day festival in Mumbai, September 19, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Satish Bate/HT via Getty Images
A massive crowd accompanies a gigantic idol of Chintamani Ganesh being carried from its maker’s workshop to a famous pandal in Chinchpokli, Mumbai, ahead of the festival, September 9, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Emmanual Yogini
This image of a gigantic shadow cast by the idol of Khetwadi cha Lambodar Ganpati while being taken to the popular Lalbaug pandal in Mumbai won an award instituted by Akhil Chandanwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum & Maharashtra Travel Photographers Association on August 18, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Hemal Patel
This photograph of the reflection of Ganpati on a passing BEST bus in Byculla, Mumbai, won an award instituted by Akhil Chandanwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum & Maharashtra Travel Photographers Association on August 18, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
A devotee awaits help to carry a custom-ordered Ganpati into the train compartment at a railway station in Mumbai on September 17, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Samir Jana/HT via Getty Images
To the accompaniment of drums, workers drag a platform carrying a 12 feet high idol to be transported to a Ganesh Puja pandal in Kumartuli, Kolkata, on September 18, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Bachchan Kumar/HT via Getty Images
An artist in the village of Pen in Raigad district, Maharashtra - famous for its Ganesha idols - gives finishing touches to one ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on August 8, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
A pillion rider sits in reverse on a motorbike to carry home a Ganpati on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration in Mumbai on September 18, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP
A couple behold many forms and representations of Ganpati on display at a workshop in Mumbai on August 25, 2023, ahead of the festival. These forms and variations have symbolic meanings and stories attached to them.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
A maker drapes a turban on an idol of Lord Ganesh before it is taken away to a home on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 18, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
An exquisitely draped Ganpati in pink, veiled to the public, is carried home by a Mumbaikar on his head on the eve of the festival in Mumbai on September 18, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bringing the deity of prosperity homeImage: Bhushan Koyande/HT via Getty Images
Youths from a local pandal haul a seated Ganpati, his vivid ears highlighted in vermilion hue, from a workshop at Lalbaug, Mumbai on August 12, 2023.

