EU blockchain sandbox releases its first 20 use cases following a wave of applications





The long-awaited debut of the European Union's regulatory sandbox for blockchain technology has finally arrived. On July 3, the first batch of 20 blockchain use cases was formally introduced, following a rigorous selection process that saw nearly 90 applications received in April.



Initially announced in 2020, this initiative aims to bridge the regulatory gap between European nations and crypto companies by providing legal advice and regulatory guidance.

The European Commission, responsible for overseeing the sandbox, announced that 20 projects had been chosen for the first cohort. These projects represent various sectors, including finance and capital markets, telecoms and information technology, global trade, transportation, and cross-sectoral collaborations.





The selected projects are spread across five European regions, with Western Europe leading the group with 14 use cases. Southern Europe follows closely with ten projects, while the Nordics, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe have eight and seven projects, respectively.





The sandbox, facilitated by the European Commission and the European Blockchain Partnership, aims to foster discussion between regulators, crypto projects, and public authorities. The selected use case developers can present their business cases and receive legal guidance from regulators. Bird & Bird, a well-established British law firm, will play a crucial role in setting up a safe interface between developers and regulators, providing the necessary legal advice and regulatory guidance to the projects.





Enhancing regulators' understanding of cutting-edge technologies involving Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is one of the key goals of the sandbox. The lessons learned from the sandbox will be shared among regulators, helping the European Commission identify best practices in regulating blockchain technology.





The regulatory sandbox for blockchain will work in conjunction with other frameworks, such as the EU Digital Finance Platform and the Artificial Intelligence Sandboxes under the AI Act. The integration of these frameworks is deemed essential due to the increasing convergence of innovative technologies across various industry sectors.





The application deadline for the first cohort of proposals ended on April 14, specifically targeting blockchain projects with valid proof-of-concept and cross-border elements. The European Commission plans to select new projects every year until 2026, ensuring continuous support for innovation in Europe's blockchain and crypto space.





Overall, the launch of the EU blockchain sandbox and the selection of the first cohort of projects mark a significant step towards creating a regulatory framework that fosters innovation. The sandbox aims to facilitate constructive engagement between regulators and blockchain projects, ultimately driving the growth and development of this transformative technology across the continent.





