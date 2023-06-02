Nike's NFTs to enter EA sports games, paving the way for mainstream crypto adoption





Nike's nonfungible token (NFT) platform, Swoosh, is set to integrate with EA Sports games, marking a significant milestone in the widespread crypto adoption among gamers. This integration could allow Nike's virtual footwear and apparel to become available in the gaming environment. Notably, EA Sports is a division of Electronic Arts.



According to a formal statement released on June 1, Nike announced that its ‘virtual creations’ would be gradually incorporated into EA Sports games in the upcoming months. However, specific details regarding which game titles will feature Nike's virtual goods are yet to be disclosed by either Nike or Electronic Arts.

EA Sports games encompass popular titles such as FIFA, recognised as the "most popular game" in 2022, along with the Madden NFL and NBA Live series, which collectively attract millions of gamers. It is anticipated that Nike's NFTs will be customisable wearable add-ons that players can purchase and utilise to modify their in-game character avatars.





Ron Faris, the general manager of Nike Virtual Studios, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration will enable us to provide incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the extensive EA SPORTS fan base."





Nike initially introduced its .swoosh NFT platform in November 2022; however, it released an NFT collection at the beginning of 2023.





On May 15, .Swoosh launched its inaugural NFT collection, featuring a line of virtual shoes known as Our Force 1, a clear homage to Nike's iconic Air Force One sneaker line. As of the time of writing, more than 97,000 sneaker NFTs have been sold to nearly 53,000 addresses, as per data from Polygonscan.





In December 2021, Nike entered the metaverse by acquiring RTFKT, a virtual sneaker and collectables brand. The company also launched Nikeland, a virtual world.





Although .Swoosh shares similarities in tools and technologies with RTFKT and Nikeland; these three projects are distinct initiatives undertaken by Nike.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash