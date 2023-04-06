OpenSea Launches OpenSea Pro: A Platform for Professional NFT Collectors

Image: Shutterstock

OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, has introduced OpenSea Pro, a platform that aggregates NFT marketplaces for professional users. OpenSea acquired Gem, an NFT aggregator, in April 2022, and has used its platform to create OpenSea Pro.The aim is to provide professional collectors with a more advanced and customisable experience, enabling them to discover the best deals and insights from 170 marketplaces and access advanced automation tools. The platform is designed to offer a wide range of options, choices, and controls to meet the needs of professional users.OpenSea Pro has added a new feature called "advanced orders," which enables users to gain more control over their purchases by accessing the deepest liquidity of any NFT marketplace aggregator. The platform has also been optimised for mobile devices, enabling users to browse, sweep, and list NFTs using their phones.OpenSea Pro is offering a promotional period during which users can list their NFTs on OpenSea without incurring any fees. As a way of thanking Gem's early adopters, the Gem team is providing a special NFT drop called "Gemesis" to coincide with the launch of OpenSea Pro. Users who purchased an NFT on Gem before March 31 are eligible to claim a free Gemesis NFT until May 4.OpenSea acquired Gem in 2022 for an undisclosed amount with the aim of enhancing the experience of its professional users. Gem's platform allowed traders to buy NFTs across different collections and multiple marketplaces in a single transaction, reducing gas fees.To regain its NFT user base, which had shifted to rival marketplace Blur due to its favourable treatment of NFT investments, OpenSea adopted a strategy in February. Blur had overtaken OpenSea in daily Ether trading volume. In response, OpenSea decided to offer a 0 percent fee policy to attract users back to its platform.